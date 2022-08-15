Breaking News
Police impound truck involved in car crash that killed Vinayak Mete from Daman
Covid-19: Maharashtra logs 1,189 new cases, one death
Couple dies after ceiling slabs collapse at residential building in Mulund
BREAKING: Eight calls made to Reliance hospital posing threat to Mukesh Ambani and family, claims Mumbai Police
Indigo flight delayed over 'suspicious message' on passenger's phone
Mumbai records 584 Covid-19 cases, active tally at 5,218
Home > Entertainment News > Bollywood News > Article > Exclusive Aparshakti Khurana Sports has been an integral part of my upbringing

Exclusive! Aparshakti Khurana: Sports has been an integral part of my upbringing

Updated on: 15 August,2022 10:05 PM IST  |  mumbai
Natasha Coutinho D`souza | natasha.dsouza@mid-day.com

Top

Aparshakti Khurana will be the presenter of the Ultimate Kho Kho league

Exclusive! Aparshakti Khurana: Sports has been an integral part of my upbringing

Aparshakti Khurana/Shahterspeed


Actor Aparshakti Khurana, has come onboard as the presenter of the Ultimate Kho Kho league. Season 1 will see six teams: Chennai Quick Guns, Gujarat Giants, Mumbai Khiladis, Odisha Juggernauts, Rajasthan Warriors and Telugu Yoddhas, take on each other for the title of the first-ever Ultimate Kho Kho champion. Aparshakti got into conversation with mid-day, about his love for the game and more!


What has your association with Kho Kho been like?

I've played Kho Kho since childhood, in school and college. The moment you think about Kho Kho you go back to those game periods. It's a great move to have Kho Kho at a pan India level. The entire team has done a fantastic job to put everything together. Sports has been an integral part of my upbringing. I'm not professionally a sportsperson but I lead the life of one, I behave like one! I plan my day and my discipline is like that of a sportsperson. Even at work, I believe in keep my team by my side and maintaining unity. It got imbibed in my system through cricket. When I was approached for the Kho Kho league I thought it will take me back to school days and will connect with the audiences, particularly in tier two and three cities. That's where my audience already is! I've played cricket, volleyball, football, squash, table tennis and I play them regularly. When we were shooting for 'Stree' in Chanderi, we had a night shift and played Kho Kho throughout. It was quite a fun night, that we still speak about. 


Where do we see you next on the film front?

My next film 'Dhokha around the corner' releases in theatres soon, where I play a Kashmiri terrorist. Apart from that I have 'Berlin,' where I play a sign language interpreter. There's a web show by Vikramaditya Motwane, 'Jubilee.'

Also Read: Aparshakti Khurana: World needs to become better place for mothers

 

aparshakti khurana sports bollywood

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK