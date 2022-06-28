Breaking News
Mumbai: 12 rescued, 10 feared trapped after building collapses in Kurla's Naik Nagar Society
Maharashtra political crisis: Aaditya Thackeray likely to hold a big rally in Goregaon on June 29
Maharashtra political crisis: Relief from disqualification for Shiv Sena rebels till July 12
Ganesh festival: BMC says final no to PoP idols
Harbour trains can now cross Mahim station at 50 kmph
Home > Entertainment News > Bollywood News > Article > Aparshakti Khurana World needs to become better place for mothers

Aparshakti Khurana: World needs to become better place for mothers

Updated on: 28 June,2022 07:15 AM IST  |  Mumbai
Mohar Basu | mohar.basu@mid-day.com

Top

Aparshakti backs Neha’s Freedom to Feed campaign that focuses on enabling new mothers to breastfeed babies in public

Aparshakti Khurana: World needs to become better place for mothers

Aparshakti Khurana and Neha Dhupia


In 2019, Neha Dhupia had launched the social media campaign, Freedom to Feed. The campaign has a two-fold objective — to create awareness about the importance of breastfeeding so that public spaces are made conducive for it, and to enable new mothers to feed their babies in public without judgment. Over the past three years, she has spread awareness about the campaign by posting and sharing news articles, and videos. Now, Aparshakti Khurana, who became a father last August, has pledged his support to the initiative.   

Also Read: Seven notes in seven days




“Being a father, I think that the world needs to become a far better place for mothers who are trying to raise their children in a healthy manner and in a suitable environment. We must contribute in whatever way we can,” says the actor, who aims to take the word to people through his social media handles. He is disappointed that Indian society tends to frown upon breastfeeding in public, leaving new mothers feeling uncomfortable about the natural act. He adds, “I am glad that someone has taken a step to eradicate the difficulties and embarrassments mothers encounter.”


Also Read: Begin with golden era of Bollywood

aparshakti khurana neha dhupia bollywood news Entertainment News

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK