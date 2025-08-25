In an exclusive chat with mid-day, Daisy Shah shares her birthday plans and reveals how she plans to celebrate her special day in a meaningful way. She also recalls receiving priceless gifts from her mother and relives fond childhood memories

Daisy Shah is among the prominent names in the world of showbiz. She is a popular Bollywood actress, who is known for her role in films like Jai Ho, Race 3 and more. She has carved her own path in this industry as an amazing actor and dancer. As Daisy celebrates her birthday today, she exclusively got candid with mid-day about her plans, priceless gift, and fond childhood memories.

Daisy Shah reveals her birthday plans

When asked how she plans to spend her special day, Daisy avers, “This year, I want to keep my birthday a little more meaningful and special. I have asked my team to plan a small visit to an NGO for animals, maybe for dogs or cats. I genuinely feel that birthdays are not just about cakes and parties but also about spreading love and kindness. So, I plan to spend some quality time with the animals there, do some food donation, and share their stories with people. What makes it even more special is that my mom and I share the same birthdate, so it’s like a double celebration. Celebrating with her while also giving back makes the day truly memorable for me.”

We further asked what is the most memorable gift she has received so far and Daisy replies, “The most priceless gift for me has always been anything related to my pets. I remember once being surprised with something very thoughtful that revolved around them it made me emotional because my pets are my family. Gifts that celebrate that bond are the ones I treasure the most. For me, material things come and go, but gestures that connect to my heart and to my love for animals are truly unforgettable. And since my mom and I share the same birthday, even the little traditions or surprises we plan for each other feel like the most priceless gift every single year.”

Daisy Shah on childhood memories

The actress also opened up about her fond childhood memories and shared, “One of my fondest memories is distributing sweets in school. It was the only day we were allowed to wear a new dress, and that feeling was so exciting! And since my mom and I share the same birthday, it always felt extra special at home too, almost like the celebrations doubled, with both of us receiving love, blessings, and good wishes together.”