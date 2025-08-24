Breaking News
Santacruz-Chembur Link Road extension: Rs 200 crore to cause this mother of all traffic jams!
Mumbai | ‘Jod-Varga’ classes: One teacher, multiple grades and rising concerns
Mumbai in face-off over pigeon-feeding: Jain community rolls out 50 QR codes, Dadar residents oppose
Mumbai: Drug peddler gets 15-year rigorous imprisonment
Ganeshotsav 2025: First look of Mumbai's Lalbaugcha Raja revealed, watch video here
Mumbai: SCLR extension is the result of inter-agency planning, not afterthoughts, says MMRDA engineer
shot-button
E-paper E-paper
Home > Entertainment News > Television News > Article > Priyanka Chahar Chaudhary shares glimpses of her birthday celebrations in Goa Took 10 days to recover from the fun

Priyanka Chahar Chaudhary shares glimpses of her birthday celebrations in Goa: 'Took 10 days to recover from the fun'

Updated on: 24 August,2025 03:15 PM IST  |  Mumbai
IANS |

Top

Actress Priyanka Chahar Choudhary marked her 29th birthday with celebrations that began in Mumbai and continued in Goa with close friends. She shared fun-filled pictures and videos on Instagram and thanked everyone

Priyanka Chahar Chaudhary shares glimpses of her birthday celebrations in Goa: 'Took 10 days to recover from the fun'

Picture Courtesy/Priyanka Chahar Choudhary's Instagram account

Listen to this article
Priyanka Chahar Chaudhary shares glimpses of her birthday celebrations in Goa: 'Took 10 days to recover from the fun'
x
00:00

Actress Priyanka Chahar Choudhary's 29th birthday celebration stretched from Mumbai to Goa. 

Actress Priyanka Chahar Choudhary's 29th birthday celebration stretched from Mumbai to Goa. 

The 'Udaariyaan' actress turned a year older on July 12 and celebrated her birthday with her close buddies.



 
 
 
 
 
View this post on Instagram
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Priyanka Chahar Choudhary (@priyankachaharchoudhary)


She took to her Instagram handle and posted a string of photos and videos from the birthday celebration. The first pic in the post is a selfie of Priyanka posing with a tiara. Next, we see a glimpse of the cake-cutting ceremony. The actress and the gang were also seen grooving during the celebration.

The post further included a couple of sneak peeks from their time in Goa. Lastly, Priyanka also showed us a clip of all the gifts she received on her birthday this year.

"Started the birthday in Mumbai and carried the celebration to Goa...thanks guys for making it special. from random plans to spontaneous adventures, it turned into the most fun ride... Grateful for my amazing fanmily who made me feel extra celebrated...love you. P:S- Took 10 days to recover from the fun, not sorry," she captioned the post.

Previously, Piyanka reflected on how she and her rumoured beau Ankit Gupta are “very real” and don’t know “how to fake”, which keeps them connected.

Shedding light on her chemistry with Ankit, Priyanka told IANS: “I think we are very real. I think that is the one quality that I feel is the reason. We are very normal. We don’t know how to fake, maybe that is what keeps us connected."

“We both don’t have a celebrity vibe, we don't have that we are very normal and that keeps us connected. That is something that keeps us connected to people who love us,” she added.

For those who do not know, Priyanka first met Ankit on the sets of the show “Udaariyaan” and the two ended up forming a close bond.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

Did you find this article helpful?

Yes
No

Help us improve further by providing more detailed feedback and stand a chance to win a 3-month e-paper subscription! Click Here

Note: Winners will be selected via a lucky draw.

Help us improve further by providing more detailed feedback and stand a chance to win a 3-month e-paper subscription! Click Here

Note: Winners will be selected via a lucky draw.

Priyanka Chahar Choudhary Instagram television news Entertainment News Entertainment News Update

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK