Exclusive! Darshan Raval wants fans to guess his secret collab on the album 'Dard'

Singer-composer Darshan Raval’s fans have been waiting with bated breath for his second album ‘Dard.' His first album ‘Judaiyaan’ was a success and ‘Dard’ too has been creating buzz with the first track ‘Mahiya Jinna Sohna’ having recently released, while the remaining songs will be out next month.

Speaking to mid-day.com, Darshan revealed that while his fans aka Blue family have been wishing for collaborations with various artistes for a while now, it has finally happened! While he isn't willing to spill the beans on who he has collaborated with yet, he said, "Album hai toh collaboration hoga hi (If it's an album there will be a collaboration.) If I say anything further my fans will guess the name immediately but all I can say is, it's going to be a nice takeaway for them. My fans have been requesting for various collaborations but it so happens that if one artiste is free, the other is performing, it's difficult to get both in the studio. There is something in 'Dard' that will leave my fans very excited but lets keep it under wraps for now."

Speaking about 'Mahiya Jinna Sohna’ the singer revealed, "As you can guess from the name 'Dard' there are going to be sad songs in the album. However, I didn't want to start with sadness, I wanted to start with love. It's a song that you would want to sing for the person you love and I would like to sing it for my Blue family. It's been eight years of me doing love ballads and sad songs. Releasing songs during the monsoon has become a tradition and this year I wanted it to be different which is why I'm releasing an entire album." He adds that he had started working on his second album soon after the release of 'Judaiyaan.' "An album takes all you have, poora khali kar deta hai artiste ko. I always wanted to do an entire album but it's takes much long as compared to singles.

The upcoming songs from 'Dard' will be releasing on Indie Music Label’s official Youtube channel.



