Exclusive! Rajat Barmecha: An ordinary person without 6 pack abs is also a hero

Actor Rajat Barmecha is popularly known for his role in the 2010 film 'Udaan' directed by Vikramaditya Motwane co-starring Ronit Roy. He debuted with the film at the age of 21. The actor is now grabbing eyeballs for his physical transformation. With his transformation, he has now left behind his boy-next-door image and is looking forward to new projects.

In an exclusive chat with Mid-day. com, the actor spoke about his transformation, unrealistic body standards, and his film 'Udaan':

What brought about this physical transformation? Is it a project or something that you felt you wanted to do?

It all started after coming back from a trip. I was supposed to start shooting for a project but it got pushed because of covid. I had some free time where I felt I should work on my physical structure as I knew I am fit and healthy but I need to get into a better physical structure. I was lean but not in shape. So I started to see if gymming is something I would enjoy. I also got really lucky to find my trainer Rayo. He’s been a great help. Guided me throughout making sure I strengthen my muscles and not just grow bigger in size. So to answer your question, it’s both. It all started with and because of a project but now I love working out and want to continue doing so.

You mentioned realistic body standards in your Instagram post. While there is a lot of talk about body positivity, do you feel the entertainment industry puts that to practice?

I feel that’s a personal choice. To each its own. There is definitely a thing about a hero looking a certain way but luckily for us as a country, it’s changing for the better. Today there are a lot of actors and filmmakers who want to work around a character first. An ordinary person without 6 pack abs is also a hero. He/she can be desirable or good-looking without having to look a certain way or have a certain body type. I have started working out now but my goal is overall health and fitness for the coming 40 years, not just to have a body that looks nice on camera and makes me look good.

You entered the industry with 'Udaan', a film that is till today discussed and remembered at least among cinephiles. What were your expectations from 'Udaan' when you were working on it?

My only expectations when we were shooting 'Udaan' was that it gets a release and people can see my work and say he was a decent actor and Vikram (Motwane) didn’t make a mistake to have cast me as a lead. I just wanted people to see me on screen and like me. The expectations when we are new and raw are very basic and limited. We become calculative once we are known. Pehle sab kaafi simple hota hai.

The OTT space has proved to be a gamechanger for a lot of actors. How beneficial has it been for you?

Really beneficial. The OTT has been a blessing for a lot of technicians and Actors including myself. The biggest benefit for me personally has been financial stability. It definitely makes things easier as today I can afford to choose projects better as money is not much of an issue. So don’t have to do projects just because rent ka time aa raha hai.

Everything in the movie business changes at lightning speed- the audience's taste, expectations, trends- everything. As an artist how do you keep up with changing times? Do you feel it is important for actors to reinvent constantly in today's times?

It’s true. Everything changes with every project you do. Nothing is permanent here or in this world in general. So I understand this and work keeping this in mind. I don’t take anything too seriously. Be it this profession or life situations in general. I am happy when things go my way and I am equally happy and positive when things don’t because I know in the bigger picture it’s all making sense for me to fulfill my real destiny and purpose to be born into this world. Also, I keep acting and Bollywood is a part of my life but not my entire life. I love doing things other than acting as well. Reading a book in a coffee shop somewhere makes me equally happy as being signed for a new project and getting appreciated for it. I take all this and everything as an experience. I just enjoy it and keep moving forward.

What are the projects that you are working on right now?

I finished shooting for something very nice and interesting. Can’t wait to share it with you as soon as there is an official announcement.