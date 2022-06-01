Exclusive! Shekhar Ravjiani: KK has been a part of everything from the beginning of my career

Ravjiani pays tribute to KK in a conversation with mid-day.com

Shekhar Ravjiani. Pic/Anurag Ahire

Popular singer Krishnakumar Kunnath, better known as KK, passed away on Tuesday night.

The 53-year-old singer fell ill while performing at concert in Kolkata and was brought to the CMRI hospital, where he was declared dead.

In a conversation with mid-day.com, singer-music director Shekhar Ravjiani who worked with KK on films like Bachna Ae Haseeno, Jhankaar Beats said, "I'm still processing the grief. I only feel blessed to have had him in my life and to have had the honour to collaborate with him. He has been part of everything from the very beginning of my career. KK was the most beautiful soul and every bit of that beauty reflected in his music at all times."

