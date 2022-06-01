Exclusive! Shekhar Ravjiani: KK has been a part of everything from the beginning of my career

Popular singer Krishnakumar Kunnath, better known as KK, passed away on Tuesday night.
The 53-year-old singer fell ill while performing at concert in Kolkata and was brought to the CMRI hospital, where he was declared dead.
In a conversation with mid-day.com, singer-music director Shekhar Ravjiani who worked with KK on films like Bachna Ae Haseeno, Jhankaar Beats said, "I'm still processing the grief. I only feel blessed to have had him in my life and to have had the honour to collaborate with him. He has been part of everything from the very beginning of my career. KK was the most beautiful soul and every bit of that beauty reflected in his music at all times."
Recalling his fondest memories with KK, Shekhar says, "He entered my life when I was working on Pyar Mein Kabhi Kabhi (for the title track) with Vishal and since then has been such an integral part of my musical journey."
Speaking about the real person behind the performer he says, "His smiling face and positive energy are part of so many beautiful memories, too many to recount. He was an absolutely beautiful soul. Always radiated positivity wherever he went. He had the power to light up a room with his voice and his smile. KK was one of the rare few who never allowed his success to go to his head, always grounded, always real. A gem of a human being who I always enjoyed working and hanging out with. We had some of the best times together."
When asked about the songs that will always remain special, he says, "Tu Aashiqui Hai from Jhankaar Beats and Ajab Si from Om Shanti Om."