Exclusive! Supriya Pilgaonkar: Vikram Gokhale will be remembered as one of the greatest actors

Updated on: 26 November,2022 04:37 PM IST  |  mumbai
Natasha Coutinho D`souza | natasha.dsouza@mid-day.com

Co-star Supriya Pilgaonkar paid tribute to the actor who passed away on Saturday

Supriya Pilgaonkar/Instgaram


Veteran film, television and stage actor Vikram Gokhale died at a Pune hospital on Saturday, where he had been undergoing treatment for the last couple of weeks. 


Actress Supriya Pilgaonkar who has worked with him on all three mediums, paid tribute to her co-star in a conversation with mid-day.com. She said, "It’s a sad news indeed, I am out of country and just found out! I last worked with him in a play, the Marathi adaptation of the play 'Witness for the Prosecution,' by Agatha Christie (Khara Sangayache Tar.) What an experience that was, to be able to observe him so closely every day and in every performance and discussing various nuances! I had worked  with him on another memorable television series called 'Kshitij Yeh Nahin' and a feature film too. He was truly an actor par excellence who could convey what’s said in between the lines merely through a meaningful pause. Sadgati to the departed soul . He will be remembered as one of the greatest actors."



Also Read: Vikram Gokhale had strong opinions on many subjects, remembers Uddhav Thackeray


 

