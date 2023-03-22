Exclusive video! Chitrangda Singh and Vikrant Massey on their murder-mystery favourites

Sara Ali Khan, Chitrangda Singh and Vikrant Massey feature in 'Gaslight'

Sara Ali Khan, Chitrangda Singh and Vikrant Massey who feature in 'Gaslight' that will soon release on Disney+Hotstar recently caught up for a chat about what the term means to them, the OTT v/s theatrical release debate, their favourites in the murder-mystery genre and much more!

Sharing her murder-mystery favourites, Chitrangda said, "My favourite is 'Misery' an old film featuring Kathy Bates, it's an all time favourite from this genre." Sara added that though it's the first time she's attempting a film in the genre she enjoys watching it as a viewer.

When it was Vikrant's turn he opted for books instead, he said, "We have all grown up on Sidney Sheldon and Archer's, Grisham's and Agatha Christie of course! There are books that come before a film, you could pick up any Sidney Sheldon novel that I've enjoyed reading and the setup, time of the day, the atmosphere spikes up your experience in a genre like this."

Meanwhile, Chitrangda also spoke about how director Pawan Kripalani created the right atmosphere on set that compelled his actors to give their best. "The director is so in love with this genre, he loves his script, his characters and the whole atmosphere. He had a particular music for each scene and remembered it perfectly. There is a swimming pool sequence that is very important for my character and there was separate soundtrack for just that scene! We were shooting nights so we went on till 5am and he just played it the whole time. As much as you think it's fine it does start to affect you. It's amazing how much he made us believe in our characters."

