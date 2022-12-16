Exclusive video! Jvke on his collaboration with Charlie Puth

Shirley Setia and Jvke got into a conversation with mid-day.com
Golden Hour
Musicians Shirley Setia and Jvke who have collaborated for a new version of 'Golden Hour' got into a conversation with mid-day.com. Jvke entered the Billboard hot 100 with 'Golden Hour.' The duo also perform the hit number in an interview with mid-day.com.
Opening up about his collaboration with Charlie Puth, Jvke said, "It's really cool, the other day someone asked him what artiste he had been listening to recently and he said my name. We connected way back in 2020 but we have been good friends now. It's so cool just to get support from him, I've been a big fan since long. That was one of my dream collaborations."
Speaking about his love for instruments he added, "I play the piano, drums and guitar but I produce a lot of things. I have unlimited sounds on my piano so that's what I use most of the time. My goal for 2023 is to release two times the music I released this year. I love writing songs so I want to keep releasing music. I want to just get back to the studio."
Opening up about her goals for the New Year, Shirley said, "I want to work on films and see how I can balance things. I want to spend time with my cats."
When quizzed about how she plans to team up with next, Shirley said, "Recently I was doing a Twitter Q and A and a lot of Armaan Malik and my fans really want a collaboration. Hopefully we will get talking on that for the coming year. I had a great time working with Jvke, hopefully in the coming year if we get to meet it would be really cool to sit and jam together, you never know what could come out from that."