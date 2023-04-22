Palak features in Salman Khan's Eid release 'Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan'

Palak Tiwari

Listen to this article Exclusive video! Palak Tiwari's dream date is one where Shweta Tiwari can't lurk on her x 00:00

Palak Tiwari who plays Muskaan in Salman Khan's grand Eid release 'Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan' recently got into conversation with mid-day.com. While Palak has already had to deal with her share of link ups even before her movie debut, when quizzed about her dream date the actress said, "It would be far away from my house so that my mom cannot lurk on me. It would be anywhere with a cozy setting because I love talking and understanding people. It would be an intimate place where we can talk with lots of food that I love."

Moving on to the habit or trait that is a total put off for her, she said, "I cannot stand people who gloat and are boasters. If you are really that great you should let people say it for you, if you have to say it it isn't true."

Also Read: Exclusive! 'Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan' s Bhumika Chawla recalls her 'penthouse on Carter Road' dreams as a newcomer

And what is Palak likely to be caught doing at 3AM? "Fake watching some series while actually being on my phone. Right now I'm trying hard to watch 'Wednesday' however it's been eight days and I'm still on the first episode."

When quizzed a performance by mother Shweta Tiwari that truly left her impressed the actress confessed that she avoids watching her work but added, "All her performances leave me impressed. The reason why 'Kasuatii Zindagi Kay' stands out for me is she was my age when she shot for the show and was still such a brilliant actor." Palak goes on to recall how she would refuse to leave her mother's side during her growing up years and would hang on to her even when she was shooting scenes for the show."

Watch video to catch all the fun and more!