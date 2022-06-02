Breaking News
Farah Khan: All my films are Pan-India

Updated on: 02 June,2022 08:49 PM IST  |  Mumbai
Uma Ramasubramanian | uma@mid-day.com

Ask Farah would she be making a Pan India film and she says, "My films are always pan-India. When I made Main Hoon Na, I was told it's the first time Shah Rukh's film has done pan-India."

Farah Khan: All my films are Pan-India

Picture Courtesy: Official Instagram Account: Farah Khan


Its been a while that Farah Khan has gone back to her directors seat however, the multi facet celebrity is hoping to call for action soon.

Farah says, "I know (I've been away from direction). But hopefully this year. Two years went in COVID. Before that I was enjoying my life, watching my kids grow up, travelling. But now I'm getting that itch again, to make a film." Farah last directed Happy New Year in 2014.




Ask Farah would she be making a Pan India film and she says, "My films are always pan-India. When I made Main Hoon Na, I was told it's the first time Shah Rukh's film has done pan-India— that is, his films would always work in the A centres but this did even in B, C and D centres also.  I'm guessing that's what pan-India means."


