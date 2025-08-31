Nargis Fakhri secretly tied the knot with Tony Beig this year in LA. While she has kept details under wraps, she finally made her first public appearance with him, during which Farah Khan seemingly confirmed their marriage

Actor Nargis Fakhri, who gained prominence worldwide with her performance in the 2011 Ranbir Kapoor -led romantic drama Rockstar, is no longer single. The actress reportedly tied the knot with her entrepreneur boyfriend, Tony Beig this year. The wedding was an intimate affair that happened in LA. Now, the actress made her first public appearance with hubby Tony, leaving everyone surprised.

Nargis Fakhri’s first appearance with Tony Beig

She was recently seen attending an event celebrating the partnership between Visit Qatar and the Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre in Mumbai. In a video from the evening, Nargis was seen posing on the red carpet with Tony and filmmaker Farah Khan. As Tony stepped forward to pose with Farah and Nargis, the choreographer was heard telling him, “Come stand with your wife.” While many fans were surprised to learn that Nargis is married, others called them a “cute couple.” The event was also attended by Anil Kapoor, Chunky Panday, Dhvani Bhanushali and others.

Tony also shared a photo of the trio from the event, and wrote, “Farah Khan, I want to know the secret of looking so good?" Farah re-shared the picture, and replied, “Its standing next to u n nargisfakhri."

For the event, Nargis stunned in a wine-coloured lehenga choli by Mahima Mahajan, paired with gold bangles and a matching necklace. Tony, meanwhile, looked dashing in an all-black ensemble.

About Nargis and Tony's love story

Nargis Fakhri reportedly tied the knot with her longtime beau Tony Beig in a secret wedding in Los Angeles in February, reported ETimes. It was said to be an intimate affair which was only attended by family members and close friends. “Both Nargis and Tony ensured that nobody clicked pictures of the two from the wedding. It was an extremely private function with only family members and close friends," a source cited by ETimes claimed and added that the couple headed to Switzerland for their honeymoon.

Before wedding to Tony, Nargis has been in the news for her alleged relationship with Uday Chopra and Rockstar co-star Ranbir Kapoor. On the work front, she was last seen in Housefull 5 alongside Abhishek Bachchan, Riteish Deshmukh and Akshay Kumar.