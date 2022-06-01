Farah Khan drops 'fun' insights from Karan Johar's 50th birthday bash

The video posted by Farah was a compilation of a bunch of amusing pictures from the bash

Picture courtesy/Farah Khan's Instagram account

Filmmaker Karan Johar's 50th birthday bash was indeed 'a night to remember'. Further adding to that Choreographer-director Farah Khan dropped a few more fun insights from the glamourous part of the 'decade'.

On Tuesday, the 'Om Shanti Om' director took to her Instagram handle, and shared some more glimpses from the starry night, she captioned the post, "Luckily there r pics to remind me what all i did @karanjohar s50 th.. #partyofthedecade #toomuchfun"

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Farah Khan Kunder (@farahkhankunder)

Show full article