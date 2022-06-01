Breaking News
Farah Khan drops 'fun' insights from Karan Johar's 50th birthday bash

Updated on: 01 June,2022 10:20 AM IST  |  Mumbai
ANI |

The video posted by Farah was a compilation of a bunch of amusing pictures from the bash

Farah Khan drops 'fun' insights from Karan Johar's 50th birthday bash

Picture courtesy/Farah Khan's Instagram account


Filmmaker Karan Johar's 50th birthday bash was indeed 'a night to remember'. Further adding to that Choreographer-director Farah Khan dropped a few more fun insights from the glamourous part of the 'decade'.

On Tuesday, the 'Om Shanti Om' director took to her Instagram handle, and shared some more glimpses from the starry night, she captioned the post, "Luckily there r pics to remind me what all i did @karanjohar s50 th.. #partyofthedecade #toomuchfun"




 
 
 
 
 
