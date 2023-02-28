Farah Khan meets popular matchmaker Sima Taparia, says 'What a match we make'

Filmmaker Farah Khan met popular matchmaker Sima Taparia at a recent event in Mumbai

One is a matchmaker, and another one is a hitmaker. And they both met.

Filmmaker Farah Khan met popular matchmaker Sima Taparia at a recent event in Mumbai. Sima shot to fame with the Netflix reality show 'Indian Matchmaking'. Farah and Sima both took to social media to let the world know that they have met. Farah shared a picture on her Instagram story with a caption, "What a match we make! @simatapariaofficial it was lovely to meet you."

Sima shared the same picture on her insta-feed with a caption, "Tumse milke dil ka hai jo haal kya kahein... It was lovely meeting you @farahkhankunder.." Sima chose the song from Farah's directorial 'Main Hoon Na.' Farah replied to her post saying "N lovvveddd ur saunph supari mix.. "

In the frame, Farah wore a vibrant blue coloured kurta. Sima was dressed in a black kurta.

Not only Sima and Farah, fans were also excited to see them together. One of them wrote, "Both have taken the challenge of matchmaking for KJo...draaammaaaa."

Sima made a special appearance in the second season of 'Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives', where she was fixing a match for Seema Sajdeh, who got divorced from Sohail Khan.

Farah Khan has worn many hats in the Hindi film industry. From choreographer to director to actor and reality show judge, Farah has done it all. She recently turned choreographer for Karan Johar's upcoming film 'Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani'. The film stars Alia Bhatt, Ranveer Singh, Dharmendra, Shabana Azmi, and jaya Bachchan. The film is currently in the last leg of shoot. The film will be wrapped with the shoot of a final song. The film marks the return of Karan Johar on the director's chair. Farah, on the other hand, last directed the film 'Happy New Year' which came out in 2014. The filmmaker is yet to announce her next directorial.

