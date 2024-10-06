Farhan took to Instagram on Saturday to share mesmerizing shots from the outdoor set

Farhan Akhtar. Pic/Yogen Shah; (right) Picture Courtesy/Farhan Akhtar's Instagram account

Listen to this article Farhan Akhtar shares '120 Bahadur' set photos in Ladakh x 00:00

Actor-director Farhan Akhtar, who is all set to enthrall audience with his role as army officer Maj Shaitan Singh PVC in his new project '120 Bahadur', shared a glimpse from the film shoot in Ladakh.

ADVERTISEMENT

Farhan took to Instagram on Saturday to share mesmerizing shots from the outdoor set.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Farhan Akhtar (@faroutakhtar)

The pictures capture several tents set against the backdrop of Ladakh mountains and the sky.

Sharing the pictures, he wrote, "A quiet base #bts #120Bahadur #ladakh #faroutdoors."

As soon as he shared the post, fans and industry members chimed in the comment section.

His wife Shibani Akhtar wrote, "stunning."

Farah Khan Kunder commented, "Look at this sky."

Zoya Akhtar dropped a comment, which read, "Heaven."

One of the users wrote, "I want ZINDAGI NA MILEGI DOBARA 2 !!!"

In September, Farhan announced new project '120 Bahadur', which is based on the battle of Rezang La.

The military action film, set against the backdrop of the 1962 Indo-China war, draws inspiration from the Battle of Rezang La, where our men in uniform displayed unparalleled courage, heroism, and sacrifice.

Farhan will portray the role of an army officer, Maj Shaitan Singh PVC.

Taking to Instagram, Farhan shared the first poster of the film. The poster features the back profile of a soldier, presumably Maj. Shaitan Singh, standing atop a rock in the snow-covered terrains of Ladakh.

Directed by Razneesh 'Razy' Ghai and produced by Excel Entertainment, '120 Bahadur' went on floors today.

Meanwhile, as a director, Farhan is all set to come up with 'Don 3', which stars Ranveer Singh and Kiara Advani.

In August 2023, Farhan, in a special announcement video, revealed that Ranveer Singh will be the new Don in the third film of the hit franchise.

Shah Rukh Khan and Amitabh Bachchan played the character in the earlier versions. The 'Don' franchise has always been associated with compelling stories, exhilarating action, and unforgettable moments.

'Don' starred Shah Rukh Khan, Priyanka Chopra and Boman Irani in prominent roles. The film was released in 2006 and won Best Asian Film at the Neuchatel International Fantastic Film Festival.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever