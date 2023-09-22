Farhan Akhtar on Shah Rukh Khan's exit from Don: 'We parted mutually'

After the legendary actors Amitabh Bachchan and Shah Rukh Khan, actor Ranveer Singh is all set to portray the role of Don in the third instalment of the hit franchise

After the legendary actors Amitabh Bachchan and Shah Rukh Khan, actor Ranveer Singh is all set to portray the role of Don in the third instalment of the hit franchise.



Director Farhan Akhtar recently announced Ranveer as the new 'Don' with a special announcement video.



Several fans showcased their disappointment over the new casting of the film.



In an interview with US-based publication Variety, director Farhan Akhtar shared that he and SRK "parted mutually."



"I'm not in the position of replacing anybody. These are things that we discussed over the years, I wanted to take a certain direction with the story, but somehow we just couldn't find common ground. We just parted mutually knowing that it was probably for the best. So that's where it is,â¿ Akhtar told Variety.



Farhan also said that he is excited to work with Ranveer Singh in the third instalment of the film.



He said, "I'm really excited Ranveer's on board. He was so charged and so ready to go. It's a big film, just purely from the point of view of an actor, It is a big thing to do, and we are really excited to have him on board. His energy is energizing us, so to speak."



In the announcement teaser, Ranveer could be seen seated in a building with his back to the camera. He lights up a cigarette, introduces himself as Don, and then turns to face the camera. He donned a leather jacket and matching pants for the dapper look and accessorised it with leather boots and matching sunglasses.



The 'Don' series has always been associated with compelling stories, exhilarating action, and unforgettable moments.



'Don' starred Shah Rukh Khan, Priyanka Chopra and Boman Irani in prominent roles. The film was released in 2006 and won Best Asian Film at the Neuchatel International Fantastic Film Festival. Later, its sequel was released in 2011 and was declared a hit.



Actor Hrithik Roshan was seen in a special appearance role in 'Don 2'.



Farhan's directorial was a remake of 1978's 'Don', featuring Amitabh Bachchan in the lead role.



A new era of Don will begin in 2025.

