Director-actor Farhan Akhtar to wrap up the final leg of his directorial 120 Bahadur from the next week

Farhan Akhtar

Listen to this article Farhan Akhtar to wrap shoot of 120 Bahadur with 15-day Mumbai schedule x 00:00

The wait for Farhan Akhtar’s next directorial venture, after Don 2 (2011), has been a long one. The filmmaker-actor’s highly anticipated film 120 Bahadur is nearing completion as the team prepares to wrap up the final leg of the shoot. After an elaborate schedule in Ladakh, the cast and crew will embark on a 15-day schedule, starting next week, to bring the film to its final stages.

ADVERTISEMENT

A still from 120 Bahadur

Set against the backdrop of the Indo-China War of 1962, 120 Bahadur is inspired by the heroic tale of 120 Indian soldiers, who courageously defended their post against an army of 5,000 Chinese troops. Known for his meticulous approach to filmmaking, Akhtar has left no stone unturned in recreating the historic event with authenticity.

A source close to the production revealed, “The Ladakh schedule was physically and emotionally taxing for everyone, but the landscapes brought the story alive. Farhan has been hands-on, ensuring every detail reflects the bravery and sacrifices of these soldiers. The more dialogue-heavy portions of the film will be shot in Mumbai, which will be a quick schedule. The logistics are being figured out, but it will start next week and be wrapped before mid-December.” The film is expected to release in mid-2025, with an ensemble cast including real-life army veterans in pivotal roles.