Farhan Akhtar treats fans with throwback picture, says 'Time to reflect'

Farhan Akhtar who is gearing up for his upcoming directorial 'Jee Le Zaraa' on Thursday shared a throwback picture of himself on social media.

Taking to Instagram, Farhan treated fans with a throwback picture along with a caption, "Time to reflect. #throwback #thursday #bts."

In the picture, Farhan is seen all decked up in a suit while looking at himself in the mirror with an intense look.

As soon as the picture was uploaded, the actor's fans and industry friends dropped in their comments.

Farhan's wife Shibani Dandekar Akhtar reacted with a smiling face with heart-eyes emoji.

One of the users wrote, "Kartik watching Kartik."

Meanwhile, some fans asked the director for an update on 'Don 3'.

"We want don 3," a fan commented.

Recently, the filmmaker was in Rajasthan doing a location recce for 'Jee Le Zaraa'.

On Wednesday, the actor took to his Instagram account shared a picture from location scouting which he captioned, "Ek taraf DP toh doosri taraf PD. #ifyouknowyouknow #locationscout #jeelezaraa #rajasthan."

In the picture, Farhan could be seen donning casual attire. He wore a blue jacket, white t-shirt and dark blue 3/4th shorts and completed his look with black shades.

Written by Zoya Akhtar, Farhan Akhtar and Reema Kagti, the film will be helmed by Farhan. It will be produced jointly by Reema Kagti, Zoya Akhtar, Ritesh Sidhwani and Farhan.

The film promises to be another tale of friendship following the lineage of 'Dil Chahta Hai' and 'Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara'. Alia Bhatt, Priyanka Chopra and Katrina Kaif will topline the film's cast.

'Jee Le Zaraa' marks Farhan's return to director's chair after over a decade. He had earlier helmed films like 'Dil Chahta Hai', 'Don' and 'Don 2'.

