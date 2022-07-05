Breaking News
Updated on: 05 July,2022 07:43 AM IST  |  Mumbai
Mohar Basu | mohar.basu@mid-day.com

Zoya enters Riverdale High in Mumbai for 'The Archies'

Zoya Akhtar


After a two month schedule in Ooty, the team of Zoya Akhtar’s Netflix series, The Archies, resumed filming in Mumbai. Sources say that the city leg, which kicked off on Saturday, will run for a month. A unit hand tells mid-day, “The team has booked Royal Palms, where they will shoot two song sequences and a few scenes. After 10 days, they will shoot at other locations in the city.”

A still from Zoya Akhtar’s filmA still from Zoya Akhtar’s film




Created by Reema Kagti and Zoya Akhtar, the Hindi film adaptation of the iconic American comic book series The Archies stars Agastya Nanda, Suhana Khan, Khushi Kapoor, Mihir Ahuja, Vedang Raina, Yuvraj Medna and singer-songwriter Aditi Saigal, aka Dot. The series has been directed by Akhtar, and co-written with Kagti and Ayesha DeVitre.


