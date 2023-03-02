Father-Son Duo Karan Deol and Sunny Deol visit debutant Rajveer Deol on the sets of his upcoming movie

Sunny Deol and Karan Deol visited at the set of Rajveer Deol's upcoming movie in Thailand, and the father-son trio were seen spending some quality time together

Karan Deol's Instagram

Superstar Sunny Deol’s younger son Rajveer Deol is all set to make his Bollywood debut, and the father-son duo of Sunny Deol and Karan Deol visited the new kid on the sets of his upcoming movie under Rajashri Production. Actress Poonam Dhillon’s daughter Paloma Thakeria Dhillon and Rajveer Deol will be the leading pair in the movie.

Well, there’s no denying that the Deols share a great bond and are quite vocal about the love they have for each other. As we all know, the latest star kid making his debut is Rajveer, who will be seen as the lead in Rajashri Films' upcoming drama. His father and brother left no stone unturned to uplift the upcoming deol of the clan.

Sunny and Karan visited Rajveer in Thailand, and the father-son trio were seen spending some quality time together.

Karan shared an adorable picture of the same on his social media, where he took to Instagram and shared a Polaroid where the three Deols can be seen posing together for a picture.

Deol captioned the lovely photograph, "Bonding Time!" Visiting Rajveer at his shoot ". The picture is the most heartwarming thing you'll see on the Internet today.

Sunny Deol is recently filming Gadar 2 which is the sequel of Gadar: Ek prem katha (2001), helmed by director Anil Sharma. In the sequel of Gadar, Sunny Deol, Ameesha Patel and Utkasrh Sharma will be reprising the roles of Tara Singh, Sakeena, and Jeete, respectively. The sequel also stars Luv Sinha, Simrat Kaur, Manish Wadhwa, and Gaurav Chopra in pivotal roles.

The Gadar 2 is all set to hit the theatres in August 2023 this year.