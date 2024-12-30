From a film on a teacher romancing a man several years older, to a heart-warming tale set in a small town, actor Fatima Sana Shaikh is set to explore a string of romance dramas in 2025

Fatima Sana Shaikh

Come 2025, Cupid’s going to particularly favour Fatima Sana Shaikh, who has a string of romances—albeit only on the screen—in the pipeline. Apart from Anurag Basu’s production, Metro... In Dino, Shaikh also has Ul Jalool Ishq, which pairs her along with Vijay Varma, and her maiden Dharmatic Entertainment venture that has her join hands with R Madhavan.

The last of this lot, a Vivek Soni-directed love saga that’s tentatively titled Tharki, explores the tale of a couple with a significant age gap. Sources tell mid-day that Shaikh slips into the role of a teacher in this “concept-driven romance”. “In the quirky, contemporary love story, she plays a Bengali woman in her 30s who meets a 40-something teacher belonging to a small north Indian town. Madhavan, who plays this part, meets Fatima on a dating app,” shares the source, adding that the team recently wrapped up filming the Netflix offering in Kolkata over a 36-day schedule.

Vijay Varma and R Madhavan

But before this venture makes its way to the audience, Shaikh will find herself training attention to Manish Malhotra’s production, Ul Jalool Ishq, also starring Naseeruddin Shah and Sharib Hashmi. The “sweet and romantic drama,” as the insider describes it, is also set in a small town. “Fatima plays a simple but strong-headed woman in the romance drama alongside Vijay. It’s a heartwarming film that is likely to bring a smile to the face.” It is yet to be ascertained if Vibhu Puri’s directorial venture will enjoy a theatrical release or directly hit the web.

In her seven-year stint in Bollywood, Shaikh may have seemingly kept an arm’s length from love sagas. But sources say the move was never intentional. Asserting that she is eager to explore light-hearted projects, a source adds, “Even though the upcoming films are all love stories, they are drastically different from one another. She is excited to explore characters of her own age.”