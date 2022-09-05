Aditya Chopra’s Broadway-bound musical Come Fall In Love has started its performances at The Old Globe theatre in San Diego

The first poster of the musical; (right) A still from the film

Aditya Chopra’s Broadway-bound musical 'Come Fall In Love' about the celebration of love and how it can unify people, cultures and break down all barriers. The musical has started its performances at the prestigious The Old Globe theatre in San Diego and Vishal and Sheykhar, who are composers of Come Fall In Love, revealed how proud they felt as Indians to witness a standing ovation on the first night!

Vishal posted the video and wrote, “What a surreal feeling!! Our first standing ovation for an Indian production that is headed to Broadway! Feeling proud and overwhelmed!!!! Get set to experience how love can unify cultures in #ComeFallInLove!!! Come to the @theoldglobe in San Diego today!!”

Sheykhar also posted the video and added, “Incredible!!! Speechless!!! Goosebumps!!! Feeling proud as an Indian to see a standing ovation for Come Fall In Love on the first night! I can never forget this moment. Broadway here we come with #ComeFallInLove!!! but before that come to @theoldglobe now and tell us what you feel!”

Also Read: Aditya Chopra: Trying to pull off my life’s craziest ambition

'Come Fall In Love,' the musical, is about the need for cultural unification in a growingly divisive and toxic world. It is about the celebration of inclusivity and diversity in a world that’s getting polarised by the minute.

Come Fall In Love has many firsts for India and Indians. For the first time, an Indian director, Aditya Chopra, debuts on Broadway. It is also the first Bollywood musical set to be on Broadway. It has Vishal and Sheykhar debuting too as composers. Shruti Merchant will do her first Broadway musical as Associate Choreographer. The show champions diversity and every department from cast to technicians is a beautiful confluence of East and West as Indian and South Asian representation is at the heart of this show.

The musical also has 18 original English songs to treat audiences with and the makers reveal that they also have a beautiful song ‘Love In Every Colour’ that celebrates the theme of inclusivity through the show.

Play Quiz: Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt-starrer Brahmastra

REUSE THIS CONTENT

Launch demo modal