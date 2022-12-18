FIFA 2022: Shah Rukh Khan tells Wayne Rooney he was real inspiration behind DDLJ pose

Wayne also asked Khan about his film Pathaan and his character in the film

Wayne Rooney and Shah Rukh Khan. Pic- Jio Cinemas Twitter handle

Shah Rukh Khan will be watching the FIFA World Cup live from Jio Cinemas Studio along with Wayne Rooney. The actor announced the same a couple of days ago. The actor will be promoting his upcoming film 'Pathaan' during the session and will also be sharing his love for sports. During his conversation with English footballer Rooney, Shah Rukh Khan told him that he was the real inspiration behind his iconic embrace pose in 'Dilwale Dulhania Le Jaayenge'.

During the panel conversation ahead of the final match between Argentina and France, Wayne asked Shah Rukh about his character in the film, “Who is Pathaan? Is he symbolled to anyone?” Shah Rukh answered, “I'm not saying this because you are here. Honestly, I will tell you who Pathaan is. Pathaan is the guy you call last minute when you are all tied up and you can't find a solution.”

“For me, if you don't mind me saying, if Pathaan is to be equated to any footballer in the world, before or after or later, it will always be you. You are the tough guy,” added the 57-year-old actor.

Being an absolute sport, Rooney did Khan's iconic embrace pose along with the superstar.

Meanwhile, during the #AskSRK interaction on Twitter on Saturday, which was to last for 15 minutes but went on for an hour, the superstar said "the heart beats for Messi", but [French winger Kylian] Mbappe "is a treat to watch also". He was responding to a question by a fan about which team he will be supporting in the FIFA cup final match.

Meanwhile, Khan's Pathaan co-star Deepika Padukone is in Qatar to unveil the FIFA World Cup 2022 trophy. She is the first Indian actor to get this honour. On the other hand, Nora Fatehi will be performing at the closing ceremony.

Shah Rukh Khan's 'Pathaan' directed by Siddharth Anand of 'War' fame will be released in theatres on January 25. The film also stars John Abraham.

