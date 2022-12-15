FIFA World Cup 2022: A sneak peek into the best moments from Ananya Panday's Qatar diaries

The 'Gehraiyaan' star, who also happens to be a true-blue football fan, has been sharing glimpses of her fun time in Qatar on social media.

(Pics courtesy: Ananya Panday/ Instagram)

The whole world is gripped by the FIFA fever and how! Right from common people to Bollywood celebrities, the FIFA craze has taken everybody by storm. As we are nearing the finale of the FIFA World Cup 2022, die-hard football fans are finding hard to keep it calm and the buzz around the beautiful game is only getting louder. While football fans are flocking to Qatar to witness the epic battle between Argentina vs France, Bollywood actor Ananya Panday has already arrived in Qatar along with her dad, Chunky Panday to enjoy the world's biggest sporting event. The Pandays who flew to Doha for the FIFA World Cup Semifinals were accompanied by Shanaya Kapoor and her father, actor Sanjay Kapoor. Interestingly, she was also spotted with her rumored boyfriend, Aditya Roy Kapur. The 'Gehraiyaan' star, who also happens to be a true-blue football fan, has been sharing glimpses of her fun time in Qatar on social media. Let's take a look at Ananya's 'FIFA diaries'.

On Wednesday, Ananya Panday delighted her fans with a series of photos, featuring herself along with stunning sunset of Qatar. In one of the photos, the 'Pati, Patni Aur Woh' star can be seen enjoying with her 'bestie' Shanaya Kapoor. "Nothing makes us 😊 more than sunsets ☀️ what a lovely lovely trip thank you @QatarAirways

#FIFAQatar22", she wrote alongside the post.

She also posted a reel on Instagram through which she gave her fans a peek of the legendary semifinal, played between Croatia and Argentina and how she cheered for Messi when he scored a goal.

"WHAT AN EXPERIENCE!!! The FIFA World Cup 2022 semi finals -Argentina beating Croatia, seeing Messi just be the legend that he is, David Beckham waving at us and getting to see all this with my Papa and best friends ð¤ð¦ð·ðºð» thank you @QatarAirways

#FIFAQatar22", wrote the 'Liger' star as she summarized her experience and excitement in the caption of her reel video.

The daddy-daughter duo, Ananya and Chunky cheered for their favourite team, Argentina. As seen in the picture below, they even wore similar jerseys while showing their full support to the team.

Along with father Chunky, bestfriend Shanaya and her father, Sanjay Kapoor, Ananya was accompanied her rumoured boyfriend, actor Aditya Roy Kapur. Reportedly, the duo have keeping their relationship under wraps. Check their photo below...

She had a fangirl moment when she spotted former footballer, David Beckham. On her Instagram stories, she dropped a closer pic of the legendary footballer and wrote, "Ok I'm Done/ Fully waved at me," with heart emojis. In another story, she also captured Messi's super goal against Croatia. Take a look:

After David, Ananya also shared a glimpse of French football player Kylian Mbappé. She took to her Instagram stories and shared a video of Mbappé who was present on the ground and was having a conversation probably with his coach. She captioned the story with heart-eyes emoji. Check out...

Siddhant Chaturvedi and Adarsh Gourav. She will also be seen with Ayushmann Khurrana in much awaited romantic comedy, 'Dream Girl 2'. On the work front, Ananya Panday who was last seen in Vijay Devarakonda-starrer 'Liger' is set to star in 'Kho Gaye Hum Kahan' alongsideand Adarsh Gourav. She will also be seen within much awaited romantic comedy, 'Dream Girl 2'.

