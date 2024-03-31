Stating that Fighter gave a big boost to his 2024 line-up, Akshay looks forward to seven releases, including The Broken News 2

Akshay Oberoi

Listen to this article Keep moving after the jumpstart x 00:00

You know it’s a good year when you kick it off with Hrithik Roshan and Deepika Padukone. Akshay Oberoi, who featured alongside the two superstars in Fighter, acknowledges that the January release has helped him reach a wide audience. The actor hopes to keep the momentum going throughout the year with seven releases lined up. “Fighter was a massive commercial film, which grabbed a lot of eyeballs. It has given [me] an edge as a lot of people are associating me with that role and the film. I’m excited that the patience to do good work has paid off,” says Oberoi.

While the actor will reprise his role in the third season of Illegal, he will also be seen in the Jackie Shroff-led thriller Two Zero One Four, Varchasva, and Laal Rang 2 with Randeep Hooda, among other projects. The one that has him most excited is the second season of The Broken News. Oberoi has joined Jaideep Ahlawat, Sonali Bendre, and Shriya Pilgaonkar in the newsroom drama. “Being part of successful shows like Illegal, and now to be the latest addition in The Broken News, which was critically [acclaimed], helps me connect with new fan bases. With Fighter too, there’s greater access to mainstream filmmakers and audiences, who are now watching the film on Netflix. This is shaping up to be an exciting year for me as an actor.”

ADVERTISEMENT