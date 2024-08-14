In a candid conversation with ANI, Karan Singh Grover recalled working with co-stars Deepika Padukone and Anil Kapoor in Fighter

Karan Singh Grover. Pics/Yogen Shah

Actor Karan Singh Grover is receiving praise for his performance as Squadron Leader Sartaj Gill in the film 'Fighter' and recalled working with co-stars Deepika Padukone, Anil Kapoor among others.

In a candid conversation with ANI, Karan revealed what he learned from his co-stars while shooting the film.

"Everyone has a common thing. Everyone is a Capricorn. And my wife (Bipasha Basu) is a Capricorn. When I say I've lived with a perfectionist, I mean, they're like the perfect type of people. They know the best way of doing things and the best way of, in every field, even in their own profession that they're in. There's so much that you can learn from each one of the people that I've worked with. Everyone's perfect and everyone gives their more than 100 per cent to every shot, every movement, every blink, every emotion, every expression. So just to kind of, and it's not like they're always very serious people or anything they are fun and at the same time, when it's action time, they are completely transformed."

"So just to see that in people, to what extent, if we would say that somebody has achieved something. Like Anil sir and Deepika they are masters of their profession right now. And you would sometimes feel that, you know, when you reach that level, you get a little relaxed that it's okay if I do this much also, it's okay but it doesn't happen like that they are there fully present, completely at all times, every second of the game," he added.

'Fighter' is directed by Siddharth Anand and apart from Deepika Padukone, Anil Kapoor, also stars Karan Singh Grover and Akshay Oberoi in pivotal roles. The movie delves into the life of an Indian Air Force pilot, portrayed by Hrithik Roshan, and his journey to protect his nation and loved ones.

The film features Hrithik as Squadron Leader Shamsher Pathania aka Patty, Deepika as Squadron Leader Minal Rathore aka Minni, and Anil as Group Captain Rakesh Jai Singh aka Rocky fighting for the country. It marks Hrithik and Deepika's first-ever on-screen collaboration.

The film is all set to premiere on August 15, Independence Day on Star Gold.

Talking about Karan, on the work front, he is known for his performances in shows including 'Dill Mill Gayye' and 'Qubool Hai'. He has also starred in films such as 'Alone' and 'Hate Story 3'.