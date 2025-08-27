An FIR has been filed against Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone, among six others, for promoting faulty Hyundai cars. The complaint, filed in Rajasthan, held them responsible misleading consumers through their promotions

FIR filed against Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone for endorsing defective cars; here's what we know

Bollywood actors Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone have found themselves in a legal soup after an FIR was filed against them, along with six officials from the automobile brand, Hyundai. The complainant filed a fraud case linked to a vehicle allegedly having manufacturing defects. Shah Rukh and Deepika happen to be the brand ambassadors of the automobile company.

Shah Rukh and Deepika in legal trouble

According to a Bhaskar English report, the FIR has been filed in Bharatpur, Rajasthan. A complaint was lodged by a local resident, who claimed that his Hyundai Alcazar SUV, purchased in 2022. The product reportedly started showing major technical issues within just a few months of purchase, and despite multiple follow-ups, the company failed to address or resolve the problems.

The complainant, Kirti Singh, is a resident of Bharatpur, Rajasthan, and stated that he purchased the Hyundai car for over Rs 23 lakh. He moved to court after police initially refused to register his grievance. As per the court directive, Mathura Gate police station registered the case on August 25 under sections 420, 406 and 120B of the Indian Penal Code, along with sections 312, 318, 316, 61 and 175(3) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita.

In his petition before the Additional Chief Judicial Magistrate of Bharatpur, Kirti Singh named Hyundai Motor India's top executives, including Managing Director Anso Kim (registered office Kancheepuram, Tamil Nadu), COO Tarun Garg (corporate office Gurugram, Haryana), Malwa Auto Sales Pvt. Ltd. MD Nitin Sharma and Director Priyanka Sharma (Sonipat, Haryana). Additionally, he listed actors Deepika Padukone and Shah Rukh Khan as accused for endorsing and promoting the brand.

He claimed that Shah Rukh and Deepika Padukone were responsible for promoting a defective product, and that their endorsements misled consumers. Deepika and Shah Rukh’s teams are yet to react to the complaint filed against them.

Shah Rukh and Deepika Padukone work front

Notably, Shah Rukh Khan will be seen in the film King along with his daughter Suhana Khan. King is being helmed by Siddharth Anand. According to reports, the film features a starry cast of Jackie Shroff, Anil Kapoor, Arshad Warsi, Rani Mukerji, Abhishek Bachchan, Deepika Padukone, Jaideep Ahlawat, and Abhay Verma.

Meanwhile, Deepika Padukone was last seen in Rohit Shetty's Singham Again. Next, she will be seen in AA22xA6, a pan-Indian sci-fi action project directed by Atlee, which will also star Allu Arjun.