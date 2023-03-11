Breaking News
For Ali Fazal, it's 'two' good to be true

Updated on: 11 March,2023 08:46 AM IST  |  Mumbai
Hiren Kotwani | hiren.kotwani@mid-day.com

Ali says working with filmmaker Bhardwaj and actor Tabu on spy thriller Khufiya has been a learning experience

Ali Fazal and Tabu


Most actors of the current generation will tell you that working with Vishal Bhardwaj features on their wish list. Over a decade into the industry, Ali Fazal is proud to have ticked it off his wish list. The upcoming neo-noir spy thriller, Khufiya, marks his maiden collaboration with the filmmaker and actor Tabu — two creative minds he has long admired. When not filming the Netflix movie, we hear the leading man and Bhardwaj bonded over their love for poetry. “We all know that Vishal ji is a visionary. The way Tabu and he work together is incredible. I look forward to not only collaborating with them again, but hanging out with them as well. Wamiqa [Gabbi, co-actor] and I were like students on set, learning from them,” shares the actor. 


Vishal BhardwajVishal Bhardwaj



Fazal has built an interesting filmography, juggling Hindi and international projects. After Khufiya, he counts Tabu among his favourite co-stars. “It makes you realise how much more one can continue to learn. I have always been an admirer of actors who slip in and out of varying characters, not only to essay cool parts, but also to perhaps surprise themselves. It is a joy watching Tabu add gravitas to her characters,” says the actor, who is looking forward to the release of Kandahar, which sees him share screen space with Gerard Butler.

