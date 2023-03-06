'Bholaa' Trailer: Power-packed dialogues and performances dominate Ajay Devgn, Tabu-starrer

The trailer of the Bholaa begins with Tabu as a fierce cop with Ajay as lone warrior fighting negative forces. 'Bholaa' will make it to the big screens on March 30, 2023

Ajay Devgn in Bholaa trailer still

The trailer of Ajay Devgn's upcoming directorial 'Bholaa' has been unveiled. The film starring Ajay Devgn, Tabu, Deepak Dobriyal among others.

The trailer of the Bholaa begins with Tabu as a fierce cop with Ajay as lone warrior fighting negative forces. The two do not see eye to eye. The trailer is laced with stunning visuals, powerful dialogues and strong performances.

Take a look:

This is Tabu's 3rd role as a cop after 'Drishyam 2' which again starred Ajay in the lead, followed by the recently released commercial dud 'Kuttey'.

The film also features a 3D trailer and for the first time, a Hindi film trailer will be launched in an IMAX format. The decibel levels surrounding the trailer in the trade and audiences are truly understandable.

Devgn hints that the stunts, the chases, and the fights seen in 'Bholaa' are going to be definition-changing. "The approach is raw; it is based in rural India and it has fights and chases that are razor-sharp and super-fast. The terrain is rough, the fighters are menacing. The whole idea is to give the action a newer dimension because I am partial to action. I grew up doing innovative action under my father Veeru Devgan’s supervision and I like the challenges around stunts.’’

'Bholaa' is Ajay's 4th directorial after his summer 2022 release 'Runway 34'. Ajay had a great theatrical run with his last release 'Drishyam 2' which bailed the Bollywood out of troubled water and provided the much needed respite to the industry which is currently struggling with disinterest of the audience and the Boycott trend.

'Bholaa' will make it to the big screens on March 30, 2023.

