Former Bigg Boss OTT contestant Aashika Bhatias father passes away

Updated on: 26 November,2024 10:47 AM IST  |  Mumbai
IANS |

Aashika Bhatia is known for TV shows such as “Parvarrish – Kuchh Khattee Kuchh Meethi”, “Kuch Rang Pyar Ke Aise Bhi” and “MX TakaTak Fame House” to name a few

Aashika Bhatia with her father

Actress and social media influencer Aashika Bhatia shared the sad news of her father’s death and wrote “I’m sorry” alongside a throwback photograph. 


Aashika took to her Instagram stories, where she shared a picture sitting alongside her father in the car. For the caption, she wrote: "I'm so sorry. Love you, Papa. Rest in Peace."


Talking about Aashika, she has worked in several TV shows such as “Parvarrish – Kuchh Khattee Kuchh Meethi”, “Kuch Rang Pyar Ke Aise Bhi” and “MX TakaTak Fame House” to name a few.


She was seen in the second edition of the OTT version of “Bigg Boss”, hosted by Salman Khan. The controversial reality show was won by YouTuber Elvish Yadav. Others who were seen in the show included names such as Manisha Rani, Abhishek Malhan, Bebika Dhurve and Pooja Bhatt to name a few.

Aashika has also worked with Salman in the 2015 family drama “Prem Ratan Dhan Payo”. The film, which is directed by Sooraj Barjatya, also stars Sonam Kapoor, Neil Nitin Mukesh, Anupam Kher, Swara Bhaskar and Deepak Dobriyal.

It is the fourth collaboration between Barjatya and Salman after their previous films Maine Pyar Kiya (1989), Hum Aapke Hain Koun..!(1994), and Hum Saath Saath Hain (1999), and it is the second collaboration between Salman and Sonam after Saawariya (2007).

Talking about Salman, he is currently busy hosting “Bigg Boss 18”, which has names such as Vivian Dsena, Shilpa Shirodkar, Chum Darang, Karanvir Mehra, Avinash Mishra, Kashish Kapoor, Eisha Singh, Digvijay Rathee, Chahat Pandey and many more.

Simultaneously, the actor is also shooting for his upcoming film “Sikandar” directed by A.R. Murugadoss. The film also stars Rashmika Mandanna, who currently awaits the release of the second installment of “Pushpa” starring Allu Arjun. The film is slated to hit the big screens on December 5.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

Bigg Boss OTT Bollywood Entertainment

