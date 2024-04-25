Fans were delighted to see Khamoshi stars Manisha Koirala and Salman Khan at the Heeramandi premiere held in Mumbai last night.

Salman Khan, Esha Deol and Fardeen Khan at Heeramandi premiere

Last night marked the grand screening of Sanjay Leela Bhansali's ambitious OTT debut, Heeramandi. The event in Mumbai was as grandiose as the setting of the show itself. Some of the top stars from Bollywood attended the screening, dressed in their finest. One of the highlights of the event was former co-stars coming together. We spotted Esha Deol posing with Fardeen Khan, while Manisha Koirala reunited with her Khamoshi co-star, Salman Khan.

It was Sanjay Leela Bhansali who had cast Salman Khan and Manisha Koirala in the 1996 film, Khamoshi: The Musical. The film was the debut of Sanjay Leela Bhansali as a filmmaker. It wasn't a success upon release, but over the years the film has gained a cult following. Manisha Koirala essayed the role of Annie, a caring daughter of a deaf-mute couple, played by Nana Patekar and Seema Biswas.

A fan club of Manisha's shared a photo of Salman at the Heeramandi premiere. Manisha took to Instagram and re-shared the post from her fan club. The picture was captioned, "Heeramandi, Khamoshi. Raj at Annie's screening. 1996 and 2024."

Another pair of former co-stars who were spotted at the screening was Esha Deol and Fardeen Khan. The two have starred together in films like Pyare Mohan, Shaadi No 1, Just Married, Darling and No Entry. Esha Deol shared some photos from the Heeramandi premiere, including one with Fardeen.

She wrote, "Attended the grand premiere of the much awaited Heeramandi & I must say it was just spectacular … we were transported into that era. Sanjay Leela Bhansali ji as always in awe of you. And my dear @fardeenfkhan proud of you 🤗 welcome back."

This series will see the comeback of many actors, including Fardeen Khan. When the trailer of Heeramandi: The Diamond Bazaar was launched during a grand event in Delhi, Fardeen got emotional and talked about his almost 14-year-long hiatus.

Talking about the long gap, Fardeen said, “Firstly, it's been a very long gap for me. It's been almost about 14 years, to say the least. I'm extremely grateful for this opportunity to work with this stellar star cast and a platform like Netflix and the man himself, Sanjay Leela Bhansali. I couldn't have hoped for a better opportunity as an actor to return to the screen.”