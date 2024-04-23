Manisha Koirala recently revealed that she turned down a film by Yash Chopra because of Madhuri Dixit. She calls it her biggest regret

Manisha Koirala

Listen to this article Manisha Koirala regrets turning down Yash Chopra's film: I was pitted against Madhuri Dixit and got scared x 00:00

Manisha Koirala is currently gearing up for the release of the Netflix series 'Heeramandi' directed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali. She plays one of the leads in the series set in the 1940s pre-independent India. Recently, the senior actress revealed that she regretted rejecting a Yash Chopra film.

Talking to India Today, Manisha Koirala revealed that she rejected a film offered to her by Yash Chopra because of Madhuri Dixit's involvement. Manisha said, “One of the regrets that I have in my career is that I didn't do Yash Chopra's film. I was pitted against Madhuri ji (Dixit), and I got scared. I backed out of that project.”

ADVERTISEMENT

However, keeping her insecurity at bay in the years to come, Koirala worked with Madhuri in the film 'Lajja'."Years later, when Raj Santoshi ji offered 'Lajja' to me, I took it because I had done the mistake before. 'Lajja's' story was mind-blowing, it was women-centric, and I was bowled over by the subject. I think when you have a strong maker, and when you are confident in your own skin, the security comes. Also, I had done the mistake of letting go of a major project which could have been a landmark film in my career. I realised I didn't want to do that mistake again because of my silly insecurities. I am so glad I did it. I am so proud of 'Lajja'."

Praising the 'Hum Aapke Hai Koun' actress, Koirala said, "Madhuri ji is such a good person and actress. There was no need for me to be insecure. I think when you have a strong actor in front of you, you only perform better. They encourage you to perform better. That comes from age and experience. I loved working with Madhuri ji in that (movie). I loved working with Rekha ji as well.”

The role that Koirala turned down was the one played by Karisma Kapoor in 'Dil Toh Paal Hai' alongside Shah Rukh Khan and Madhuri Dixit. The film is a cut classic and also sees Karisma and Madhuri a dance off which is called the 'Dance of Envy'.

Meanwhile, Manisha Koirala will be making her grand comeback with SLB's debut series 'Heeramandi'. She plays the role of Mallikajaan who rules over an elite house of courtesans. She schemes, fearing no one — until the return of her late nemesis’ daughter, Fareedan (Sonakshi Sinha), brings tensions in the house to a boil. Outside, the city is also roiling, with revolutionaries demanding India’s freedom from British rule, with Bibbojaan (Aditi Rao Hydari), one of Mallikajaan’s daughters, joining the fight for freedom. Meanwhile, Mallikajaan’s youngest, Alamzeb (Sharmin Segal), dreams of love with the son of a nawab (nobleman), Tajdar (Taha Shah Badussha), and yearns to break out of Heeramandi.