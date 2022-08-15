Freedom does not come without a price, and neither did ours, says actress Urvashi Rautela on Independence Day

Making India proud of her achievements, Urvashi is one such actress who has patriotism in her blood

Urvashi Rautela/picture courtesy: PR

All these years, we have seen so many struggles, hardships, good times, and bad times together. On this auspicious occasion, everyone feels pride, honour, and respect, for every soldier out there because of whom we live peacefully. And likewise, our self-made Bollywood superstar, Urvashi Rautela, who is a true patriot at heart, has a few things to say. Making India proud of her achievements, Urvashi is one such actress who has patriotism in her blood.

Talking about patriotism and love for India, Urvashi expressed, "We are blessed to have a right to speak and to be heard. Right several brave souls fought for. Let’s take a moment to think of their sacrifice and what they had to pay for the freedom we enjoy. Let&rsquo's keep the memories of all the people who sacrificed their lives for our country alive. A big salute to all the soldiers who sacrificed their lives for our independence!"

Also Read: I-Day 2022: Mumbai tricolour sellers return to the streets with festive cheer

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Urvashi Rautela (@urvashirautela)

The actress, who believes in equality at any cost, also says that "We should not let anything divide the idea of India. Freedom does not come without a price, and neither did ours. Never forget the bloodshed and brutality that this great nation has endured in the past. Happy Independence Day 2022! Today is a day to feel proud about being a part of this great nation. May this spirit of freedom leads us all to success and glory in life."

Also, by changing her Instagram profile picture and keeping it as Indian Tricolour, Urvashi has joined this Azadi Ka Amrit Mohatsav. She has also posted some pictures of herself in Indian attire, wearing the Tricolour Bangles and proudly swaying the Indian flag, high up in the air and giving respect and salute to it with all smiles and pride.

Also Read: Virat Kohli, Shikhar Dhawan wish Happy Independence Day; See photos