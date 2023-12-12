From Alia Bhatt to Kareena Kapoor, 10 most impactful performances of 2023 in Bollywood

As the year comes to an end, here's looking at 10 most impactful performances of 2023 by Bollywood actresses

As we bid adieu to 2023, we look back at stellar performances that left an indelible mark on audiences. Here's a glimpse into the standout portrayals that defined the cinematic landscape this year:

Kiara Advani in "Satyaprem Ki Katha"

Kiara Advani's endearing portrayal of Katha, in "Satyaprem Ki Katha" defied expectations, capturing the hearts of both critics and viewers. The film highlighted Kiara's amazing acting skills marking her position among the top actresses of the industry. Advani's moving performance propelled it to become the sixth-highest-grosser of the year.

Alia Bhatt in "Rocky Rani Ki Prem Kahani"

Alia Bhatt, once again, proved her prowess as Rani Chatterjee, blending strength and vulnerability seamlessly. Her enchanting portrayal showcased the multifaceted nature of her character, solidifying Bhatt's position as the reigning queen of Bollywood.

Rani Mukerji in "Mrs Chatterjee vs Norway"

Rani Mukerji's feisty portrayal in "Mrs Chatterjee vs Norway" earned her accolades, especially as she took on a country to reclaim her children. This compelling narrative showcased Mukerji's acting prowess in a role that left a lasting impact.

Vidya Balan in "Neeyat"

Vidya Balan's role as CBI officer Mira Rao in "Neeyat" showcased her ability to portray characters with depth. Investigating mysterious murders, Balan's performance added a layer of authenticity to the storyline, reaffirming her versatility as an actor.

Kareena Kapoor Khan in "Jaane Jaan"

Making her OTT debut in "Jaane Jaan," Kareena Kapoor Khan delivered an outstanding performance as Maya D'Souza, a single mother entangled in a crime investigation. Directed by Sujoy Ghosh, this marked a landmark project in Kapoor's illustrious career.

Nushrratt Bharuccha in "Akelli"

As Jyoti in "Akelli," Nushrratt Bharuccha delivered an impeccable portrayal, seamlessly transitioning from vulnerability to strength. Her unwavering dedication added depth to the narrative, resonating with the audience and earning her well-deserved praise.

Radhika Madan in "Saas Bahu Aur Flamingo"

Radhika Madan's lively portrayal in "Saas Bahu Aur Flamingo" earned widespread acclaim from both audiences and critics. Her flawless acting and genuine depiction of the character left a lasting impact, solidifying her role as a standout and memorable contribution to the series.

Sonakshi Sinha in "Dahaad"

Sonakshi Sinha's power-packed performance as Anjali Bhaati in "Dahaad" added a riveting dimension to the series. Set against the backdrop of a gripping narrative, Sinha's portrayal of a female cop tackling a psycho killer resonated with viewers.

Sanya Malhotra in "Kathal"

Sanya Malhotra's portrayal of Mahima Basor in "Kathal" showcased her maturity as an artist. Her nuanced performance, blending humour and grace, highlighted her ability to choose roles that challenge and push her boundaries in the industry.

Shilpa Shetty in "Sukhee"

Shilpa Shetty Kundra's performance in "Sukhee" stands out as she navigates her character's self-love journey with grace and charisma. The Bollywood diva's impeccable acting skills left audiences in awe, making "Sukhee" a compelling watch.

These performances collectively illuminate the diverse talent and storytelling prowess present in Bollywood, making 2023 a year to remember.