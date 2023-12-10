Breaking News
Mumbai: ‘Make AC train fares same as first class’
Mumbai: Super 6 take small step towards big change
Maharashtra: 1930 cybercrime helpline recovered Rs 55-cr this year
Mumbai: BMC missing daily target to wash 650 km of roads
Mumbai: Newborn girl found dead at Sion hospital; police investigate suspected infanticide
Mumbai: Two arrested for pushing 12-year-old into flesh trade
shot-button
Subscribe Now Subscribe Now
Home > Entertainment News > Bollywood News > Article > Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra to celebrate first Christmas after marriage former starts preprations

Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra to celebrate first Christmas after marriage, former starts preprations

Updated on: 10 December,2023 03:15 PM IST  |  Mumbai
mid-day online correspondent |

Top

Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra are all set to celebrate their first Christmas together after getting married

Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra to celebrate first Christmas after marriage, former starts preprations

Pic courtesy/ Kiara Advani's Instagram

Listen to this article
Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra to celebrate first Christmas after marriage, former starts preprations
x
00:00

Celebrity couple Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra are all set to celebrate their first Christmas together after getting married. The 'Satyaprem Ki Katha' actor shared a sneak peek of her preparation on Sunday.


Kiara took to her Instagram story and treated fans to a glimpse of a beautifully decorated Christmas tree, set up on their balcony, adorned with gifts, candies, reindeers, Santa Claus figurines, and a golden star on top, with "Merry Christmas" banner.



Sidharth and Kiara tied the knot in an intimate ceremony on February 7, 2023, at Suryagarh Palace in Rajasthan. The two fell in love with each other during the shoot of their film 'Shershaah'.  In 2022, Sidharth and Kiara appeared on different episodes of Koffee with Karan Season 7, where Karan Johar got them talking about their relationship for the first time.

Recently in the last episode of Koffee with Karan season 8, Kiara graced the couch with Vicky Kaushal. During the episode Kiara revealed, "When Sid appeared in that episode (from the previous season), we had just returned from Rome, where he proposed to me. My parents were not present. It was my and his family's first family vacation."

She added, "It did come as a surprise because I did not know where on this trip and also in my head, I was like I hope he does propose because now I've built it up and if he doesn't propose on this trip but he did it. So it was the first destination we went to on that trip. He took us to this Michelin star restaurant and his nephew was with us who was supposed to take the photos and capture the moment. I'm sleepy because I have just landed and joined them on this trip. So, I was really tired. And he has planned the works. He has done this candle-light dinner on top. We go back after dinner."

"He takes me on a walk, and suddenly, a violinist emerges from the bushes, playing, and his nephew grabs our video from the bushes, and Sid gets down on one knee and proposes. I was completely overwhelmed. Then he starts saying 'Shershaah' lines, 'Dilli ka sidha sadha launda hu (I'm a simple boy from Delhi)'," she continued.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Sidharth will be seen in his upcoming film 'Yodha'. Apart from that, he will also be making his digital debut with the upcoming web series 'Indian Police Force'. Kiara, on the other hand, will be seen in the upcoming 'Game Changer' alongside 'RRR' actor Ram Charan and in the action thriller film 'War 2' alongside Hrithik Roshan and Jr NTR. 

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

kiara advani sidharth malhotra koffee with karan christmas bollywood Entertainment News bollywood news

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK