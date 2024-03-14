Actor Hrithik Roshan

Hrithik Roshan

Listen to this article From 'Dhoom 2' to 'Fighter', Hrithik Roshan does justice to the title of Greek God! x 00:00

In the entertainment world, there is no other like Hrithik Roshan. The ultimate Greek God, who enjoys a massive fan following across the globe has a distinct charm, aura, and style. Over the years, he has delivered some of the biggest blockbusters and every time he possesses an aura that defines the word 'incredible'. His fabulous style, his super hot physique, his sharp looks, his incredible dance, and his hazel green-colored eyes all contribute intensely to presenting the superstar as the Greek God. There is no doubt that the way Hrithik owns the personality of a Greek God, there isn't anyone who comes even close to it. So let us have a look at the film where he left us all mesmerized with his Greek God looks.

Fighter:

ADVERTISEMENT

In the recently released, biggest aerial action entertainer 'Fighter', Hrithik was seen playing a Squadron Leader, known by his call sign 'Patty'. Perfectly donning the character in his personality, he was indeed the most handsome fighter jet pilot anybody had ever seen. Wearing an IAF uniform, the superstar indeed looks absolutely stunning.

Bang Bang:

In Bang Bang, Hrithik was seen oozing sheer style and glam. All set in his action avatar, the superstar left no stone unturned to impress the audience in every frame. From his action sequences to his dance moves, Hrithik totally blew the mind with his charming aura. Some of his body shots from the film also become a rage on social media.

WAR:

As Kabir, Hrithik just owned the character in WAR. The entry shot of the superstar in the film left everyone spellbound. The superstar played the character of a RAW agent gone rogue and we can see there isn't anyone who can portray it better than him. Sharing screen space with Tiger Shroff, Hrithik left his distinct presence in the film and must say, totally owned the film in his name.

Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara:

In Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara, Hrithik played the character named Arjun who is a trader. Exuding sheer style and stunning aura, Hrithik perfectly portrayed a character that gave major goals to the generation to be like him. His looks in the film perfectly complemented his character in the film adding up to the global appeal that was much needed.

Dhoom 2:

The way Hrithik played the character of Mr. A, the thief, he indeed has no competition. While Dhoom is one of the biggest action franchises, Dhoom 2 is the most loved one all due to Hrithik. The superstar portrayed different characters in the same film, donning different attires and stepping into different personalities with utmost perfection. With his addition to the Dhoom series, he added star power to the franchise.