As their elder son Hrehaan got selected for Berklee College of Music in the United States, Sussanne took to her Instagram and dropped an adorable message for him

In Pic: Sussanne Khan and elder son Hrehaan Roshan

Listen to this article Hrithik Roshan's ex-wife Sussanne Khan pens heartfelt note for son Hrehaan as he gets selected in Berklee College of Music x 00:00

Watching their children grow up and thrive is the most endearing process for mothers. The same holds true for Bollywood star Hrithik Roshan’s former wife, Sussanne Khan, who is a happy mom as she pens a very heartwarming note for their son Hrehaan, who has been selected for the prestigious Berklee College of Music in the United States

Hrithik and Sussanne Khan, who married each other in 2000, decided to go their separate ways in 2014. In their 14 years of marriage, the two welcomed two sons, Hrehaan Roshan (17) and Hridaan Roshan (15), whom they are co-parenting at the moment. The two have not let their separation come in the way of their parenting and setting new goals.

ADVERTISEMENT

Today, as their elder son Hrehaan got selected for Berklee College of Music in the United States, Sussanne took to her Instagram and dropped an adorable message for her son. She while sharing a picture with him wrote, "19th of December 2023.. Our Hrehaan got his acceptance letter from Berklee College of Music, offering him a scholarship merit award for his excellence.. this was the happiest day of my life.. Ray you are my Hero and my best friend I have seen you persistently be at it for the last 9 years.. pursuing your passion for Music.. and I am so so proud of you my Son you fill me up with the brightest light..from here to eternity let this journey of your passion take you to the highest level of joy and love. God bless you my darling may the Universe shine brightest over your ever action… and your every tune fill the hearts of everyone. P.S I know you never gonna ‘Stop this Train."

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sussanne Khan (@suzkr)

As soon as she dropped the video which is a beautiful compilation of several pics several industry friends dropped their wishes in the comment section. Sussanne’s boyfriend Arslan Goni wrote, “Many many many congratulations….. so so happy”. While Ekta Kapoor said, “Congrats Susie !!!! Much love to my nephew” while proud grandpa Rakesh Roshan commented, “Ray u r an achiever keep going”

On the work front, Hrithik Roshan, will be next seen in Fighter alongside Deepika Padukone and Anil Kapoor. The movie is set to release in January 2024. He also reportedly has the next instalment of Krrish in his kitty that he will get on to after Fighter. Stay tuned to Midday.com for more.