Breaking News
Mumbai: CSMT’s collapsed bridge will be up next month
Mumbai Crime: ‘I spent Rs 1 lakh on cancer quack’s bhasmas’
Mumbai police launch manhunt to trace ‘Pakistan-trained’ man on NIA info: Officials
Mumbai: Two health posts declared measles-free in Govandi
Maharashtra: Gripe over Whip spills to assembly

Get Your Mid-Day Gold Yearly Subscription now at Rs 899 Rs 499!

Home > Entertainment News > Bollywood News > Article > From questions on Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 to Salman Khan Kartik Aaryan responds to fans

From questions on 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2' to Salman Khan, Kartik Aaryan responds to fans

Updated on: 28 February,2023 06:44 PM IST  |  Mumbai
mid-day online correspondent |

Top

During the Ask Me Anything (AMA) session, he interacted with fans and answered their questions. And these answers have our attention

From questions on 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2' to Salman Khan, Kartik Aaryan responds to fans

Kartik Aaryan


Actor Kartik Aaryan has time and again won the hearts of audiences by being his real and genuine self. The actor who recently won the Best Actor award for 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2' at a recently held prestigious award ceremony, took to his social media to let his fans interview him as he initiated an #AskKartik session on his twitter.


During the Ask Me Anything (AMA) session, he interacted with fans and answered their questions. And these answers have our attention!



When asked “#askKartik bhai award jetne ki khushi ma speech kia di..?” "(#askKartik bro what speech did you give out of happiness of your award win)"


Kartik answered saying, “Chote sheher ke ladke ko Best Actor Banane ke liye Shukriya. Full speech coming soon ð  #ZeeCineAwards2023 
#AskKartik"(Thanks for making this small town boy, the Best Actor.. Full speech coming soon.. #ZeeCineAwards2023 #AskKartik)

Also Read: Kartik Aaryan danced to THIS Bhojpuri song

In another question, when a fan asked “Who's your inspiration? #AskKartik @TheAaryanKartik”

Kartik replied saying “A common man. Who works day and night, tirelessly to bring smile on their loved ones face #AskKartik”

He was also asked bt a fan if Rooh baba will return to which he replied with a closed mouth emoji. 

Another fan asked him what was the most difficult part to shoot in Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, to which he responded, "#AmijeTomar Climax was the most hectic , difficult , Challenging yet my most memorable and Enjoyable part".

Another user asked Kartik how he managed to impress Salman Khan as the superstar shared his song 'Character Dheela 2.0' on his Instagram handle. 

Meanwhile, Kartik Aaryan who has been winning love for his quirky dialogue delivery to powerful punches, in his latest released, Shehzada. Up ahead, the superstar is gearing up for films like ‘Satyaprem Ki Katha’, and 'Aashiqui 3' among others.

kartik aaryan Entertainment News bollywood news Twitter bollywood

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK