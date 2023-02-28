From questions on 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2' to Salman Khan, Kartik Aaryan responds to fans

During the Ask Me Anything (AMA) session, he interacted with fans and answered their questions. And these answers have our attention

Kartik Aaryan

Actor Kartik Aaryan has time and again won the hearts of audiences by being his real and genuine self. The actor who recently won the Best Actor award for 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2' at a recently held prestigious award ceremony, took to his social media to let his fans interview him as he initiated an #AskKartik session on his twitter.

During the Ask Me Anything (AMA) session, he interacted with fans and answered their questions. And these answers have our attention!

When asked “#askKartik bhai award jetne ki khushi ma speech kia di..?” "(#askKartik bro what speech did you give out of happiness of your award win)"

Kartik answered saying, “Chote sheher ke ladke ko Best Actor Banane ke liye Shukriya. Full speech coming soon ð #ZeeCineAwards2023

#AskKartik"(Thanks for making this small town boy, the Best Actor.. Full speech coming soon.. #ZeeCineAwards2023 #AskKartik)

Also Read: Kartik Aaryan danced to THIS Bhojpuri song

In another question, when a fan asked “Who's your inspiration? #AskKartik @TheAaryanKartik”

Kartik replied saying “A common man. Who works day and night, tirelessly to bring smile on their loved ones face #AskKartik”

He was also asked bt a fan if Rooh baba will return to which he replied with a closed mouth emoji.

Another fan asked him what was the most difficult part to shoot in Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, to which he responded, "#AmijeTomar Climax was the most hectic , difficult , Challenging yet my most memorable and Enjoyable part".

Another user asked Kartik how he managed to impress Salman Khan as the superstar shared his song 'Character Dheela 2.0' on his Instagram handle.

Meanwhile, Kartik Aaryan who has been winning love for his quirky dialogue delivery to powerful punches, in his latest released, Shehzada. Up ahead, the superstar is gearing up for films like ‘Satyaprem Ki Katha’, and 'Aashiqui 3' among others.