Breaking News
Mumbai: MVA protest morcha didn’t cause disruptions
Mumbai: MVA faced with BJP’s Maafi Maango Andolan
Samruddhi Mahamarg: Nagpur-Shirdi highway a success
Mumbai: Model booked for blackmailing SoBo woman with private videos taken on spy cam
MVA protest morcha: We will not tolerate insult of Maharashtra, says Uddhav Thackeray

Subcribe to Mid-day Gold with just Rs. 899 /Year

Home > Entertainment News > Bollywood News > Article > From Ram Charan to Ayushmann Khurrana 5 celebrities Shah Rukh Khan complimented in his AskSRK session

From Ram Charan to Ayushmann Khurrana, 5 celebrities Shah Rukh Khan complimented in his #AskSRK session

Updated on: 18 December,2022 03:34 PM IST  |  Mumbai
ANI |

Top

King Khan humbly answered questions asking his opinion on personalities in the film industry, showering praises on some and revealing his willingness to work in films with others

From Ram Charan to Ayushmann Khurrana, 5 celebrities Shah Rukh Khan complimented in his #AskSRK session

Shah Rukh Khan


Bollywood's 'Badshah' was all praises for some celebrities, during his #AskSRK session on Twitter. The 'Pathaan' actor replied to a number of questions tweeted to him on the microblogging site yesterday. The questions ranged anywhere from asking for his fitness regime, his favourite shayari and even his WhatsApp number. However, 'King Khan' humbly answered questions asking his opinion on personalities in the film industry, showering praises on some and revealing his willingness to work in films with others.


Here's how the 'Swades' actor reacted to questions about 5 celebs during his series of questions and answers on Twitter.



1. Ram Charan


On being asked to say 'one word' about 'RRR' actor Ram Charan, the 'Kuch Kuch Hota Hai' actor replied, "He is an old friend and very loving to my kids".

2. Arijit Singh

Another user asked the Bollywood superstar about his opinion on playback singer Arijit Singh. Shah Rukh didn't hold back on complimenting the 'Tera Yaar Hoon Main' actor." Arijit is a gem," the actor wrote. He further revealed that the next song from his film 'Pathaan' would feature his voice, hoping that everyone would 'like it'.

3. Ayushmann Khurrana

"He's a sweetheart," Shah Rukh wrote in response to a user who asked the 'Devdas' actor for one word related to 'Shubh Mangal Saavdhan' actor Ayushmann Khurrana.

4. Yash

Shah Rukh's response to giving 'one word about Yash', the actor from the Kannada film 'KGF' expressed all his wonderment and appreciation for the actor in a few words."Yash is wow!!" he wrote.

Also Read: Happy Birthday John Abraham! Shah Rukh Khan wishes John with Pathaan’s new still

5. Rajnikanth

The 'King Khan' of Bollywood gave a humble response upon being asked if he would like to do films with 'Thalaivaar' Rajnikanth."Will be an honour," Shah Rukh wrote, leading to fans rejoicing about the hype the film featuring both the stars would have among fans

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.
Shah Rukh Khan ayushmann khurrana arijit singh ram charan Yash rajinikanth Twitter Entertainment News bollywood news

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK