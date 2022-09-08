From the gram to the ramp

Archana Kochhar ropes in influencers as showstoppers at international fashion weeks
Giving a boost to the Indian creator community, designer Archana Kochhar has roped in social media influencers from the country as showstoppers for her fashion outings at New York Fashion Week and London Fashion Week. Gaurav Taneja and Ritu Rathee Taneja, and Aashna Hedge are set to walk the ramp at New York Fashion Week, while the London Fashion Week will see Nagma Mirajkar and Ananya Birla taking to the ramp. Other international social media influencers will walk the ramp for their respective designers.
Kochhar, who is the only fashion designer to be handpicked from India to support the Make In India campaign at these fashion weeks this year, says, “I am very excited as this is my fourth showing at New York Fashion Week, and my first-ever showing at London Fashion Week. In today’s technology-driven era, social media influencers pose as powerful thought leaders in the world of entertainment and fashion. Their equation with the community at large is highly nuanced and hence, just like actors, musicians, and sports stars, they too enjoy a massive fan following as role models. Each of these content creators will promote and propel the cause of vocal for local on a world stage for the very first time.”
