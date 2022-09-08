Breaking News
Rahul Gandhi, Congress leaders embark on 'Bharat Jodo Yatra' from Kanyakumari
Mumbai: Most kaali-peeli taxis don't have seatbelt, experts raise concern
Don’t dismiss us from service, writes Lakhan Bhaiya encounter convict to deputy CM Fadnavis
Mumbai: MP’s PA held for impersonating Amit Shah’s security officer
Mumbai: D-man to be probed for allegedly threatening Malad high-rise residents
Mumbai: 26/11 hero’s family shocked to get gallantry medal by post
Mumbai reports 316 new Covid-19 cases, 3 deaths; state count 1,094
Home > Entertainment News > Bollywood News > Article > From the gram to the ramp

From the gram to the ramp

Updated on: 08 September,2022 07:32 AM IST  |  Mumbai
Mohar Basu | mohar.basu@mid-day.com

Top

Archana Kochhar ropes in influencers as showstoppers at international fashion weeks

From the gram to the ramp

Archana Kochhar


Giving a boost to the Indian creator community, designer Archana Kochhar has roped in social media influencers from the country as showstoppers for her fashion outings at New York Fashion Week and London Fashion Week. Gaurav Taneja and Ritu Rathee Taneja, and Aashna Hedge are set to walk the ramp at New York Fashion Week, while the London Fashion Week will see Nagma Mirajkar and Ananya Birla taking to the ramp. Other international social media influencers will walk the ramp for their respective designers.


Also Read: East meets West in fashion: Follow these tips to get an ethnic-western look

Kochhar, who is the only fashion designer to be handpicked from India to support the Make In India campaign at these fashion weeks this year, says, “I am very excited as this is my fourth showing at New York Fashion Week, and my first-ever showing at London Fashion Week. In today’s technology-driven era, social media influencers pose as powerful thought leaders in the world of entertainment and fashion. Their equation with the community at large is highly nuanced and hence, just like actors, musicians, and sports stars, they too enjoy a massive fan following as role models. Each of these content creators will promote and propel the cause of vocal for local on a world stage for the very first time.”


Play Quiz: Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt-starrer Brahmastra

Will Brahmastra create a record for highest opening day collection of 2022?

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.
bollywood news Entertainment News

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK