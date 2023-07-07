Fukrey 3: Pulkit Samrat, who is one of the leads of the film, shared that he has started dubbing for the film

Pulkit Samrat. Pic/Instagram

Listen to this article Fukrey 3: Pulkit Samrat begins dubbing; says 'little details make major impact' x 00:00

Excel Entertainment is ready to take the audiences and fans on a rollercoaster journey with the third installment of the immensely popular 'Fukrey' franchise. 'Fukrey 3' is set to hit the big screens on December 1, 2023.

After teasing fans with the posters, release date, and the 10th-year anniversary video, the makers started the post-production of the film which kick-started with the dubbing segment. The lead actor Pulkit Samrat begins the dubbing for the film and shares a cool picture of himself on social media from the studio. The actor by sharing the picture, wrote, "From script to sound. Fortunate enough to be working with the best team possible! Little details make a major impact!!! #Fukrey# coming soon!"

ADVERTISEMENT

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Pulkit Samrat (@pulkitsamrat)

Starring Pulkit Samrat, Varun Sharma, Richa Chadha, Manjot Singh, and Pankaj Tripathi, 'Fukrey 3' promises to deliver yet another rib-tickling and unforgettable cinematic experience. The film is directed by the brilliant Mrighdeep Singh Lamba and produced under the esteemed banner of Excel Entertainment by Ritesh Sidhwani and Farhan Akhtar.

The buddy comedy film franchise follows the story of four friends, played by Hunny (Pulkit Samrat), Choocha (Varun Sharma), Laali (Manjot Singh) and Zafar (Ali Fazal), who come together to make easy money. It also features Richa Chadha as local gangster Bholi Punjaban and Pankaj Tripathi as Pandit ji. Mrighdeep Singh Lamba returns as the director after helming the first two parts -- 'Fukrey' (2013) and 'Fukrey Returns' (2017).

Actor Ali Fazal will not be returning as Zafar in the third installment of 'Fukrey 3' as "time and schedules" don't allow him to.

Ali in a statement said: "So Zafar aayega ya nahi? Sab yahi puch rahe hain baar baar. Sorry saathiyon, iss baari nahi! (Everyone is asking if Zafar will come or. But Sorry, not this time.")

He added: "Zafar bhai ko kabhi kabhi Guddu bhaiya bhi banna padhta hai. Aur do universes overlap ho jaate hain kabhi kabhi. (Zafar sometimes has become Guddu bhaiya. Overlapping happens in two universes.)"

Ali said: "Once a fukra always a fukra so I am around. . . But I won't be coming on screen for the third outing of the Fukras, Bholi and Panditji! I would have wanted to be part of it but time and schedules didn't allow me to."

"I will be back in the future at some juncture, maybe sooner than you expect. Zafar will be back after a small detour to entertain you guys!"