Over the years, Fukrey has become a popular franchise in the Hindi Film Industry with its characters gaining popularity in the youth. The movie gets it's new rrelease date as initially 'Fukrey 3' was said to be released on November 24

A still from 'Fukrey' movie released in 2013. Pic/Internet

Listen to this article Fukrey 3 release date announced on 10th anniversary, Pulkit Samrat, Varun Sharma to be back soon x 00:00

After a prolonged anticipation, Excel Entertainment finally reveals the much-awaited release date for 'Fukrey 3', the latest chapter in the franchise that has garnered immense love and success over the years. Celebrating its 10th anniversary, 'Fukrey 3' is set to hit the big screens on December 1, 2023, much to the delight of fans worldwide. Both 'Fukrey' and 'Fukrey Returns' had audiences in stitches and emerged as sleeper hits at the box office in 2013 and 2017, respectively. This year, the madness and entertainment continue as the iconic characters return with triple the fun and higher stakes.

Starring Pulkit Samrat, Varun Sharma, Richa Chadha, Manjot Singh, and Pankaj Tripathi, 'Fukrey 3' seems to deliver yet another rib-tickling cinematic experience. The film is directed by Mrighdeep Singh Lamba and produced under the banner of Excel Entertainment by Ritesh Sidhwani and Farhan Akhtar.

ADVERTISEMENT

Taking to social media, Excel Entertainment shared a video on their Twitter handle, compiling various scenes from the previous films from the ‘Fukrey’ franchise along with introducing the third film from the series. The post was captioned as, “The Jugaadu boys are back on 1st Dec,2023 at cinemas near you. #Fukrey3” and tagged the team. Fans got emotional on the 10 year mark of the movie and dropped wishes for the upcoming film in the comment section. A fan wrote, “Bhai Jugard ka third installment”, while another fan said, “Can't wait, best wishes.”

To commemorate the journey of the underdog franchise, the makers have planned a special screening of the first 'Fukrey' film, allowing fans to relish the nostalgia and celebrate this momentous occasion. Since its inception in 2013, 'Fukrey' has captured the hearts of audiences as one of Hindi cinema's most beloved desi comedy franchises. The film introduced a lineup of iconic characters like Choocha, Hunny, Pandit Ji, Bholi Punjaban, Lali, and more, all of whom are set to reunite on screen for Fukrey 3.

Over the years, 'Fukrey' has become a popular franchise in the Hindi Film Industry with its characters gaining popularity in the youth. The movie gets it's new rrelease date as initially 'Fukrey 3' was said to be released on November 24.