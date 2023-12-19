Breaking News
Maharashtra: Gang of 13 men loots valuables from workers at company in Thane
DRI nabs man suspected of smuggling drugs, seizes cocaine worth Rs 40 crore
Delhi excise policy case: ED issues fresh summons to Arvind Kejriwal
Gokhale bridge: Some trains to be affected due to construction of ROB, says WR
Thane run-over case: Bureaucrat's son, two others get bail day after arrest
Union government issues advisory amidst Covid-19 surge and detection of JN.1 variant
shot-button
Subscribe Now Subscribe Now
Home > Entertainment News > Bollywood News > Article > Anil Sharma Nana ji writes down each dialogue takes notes

Anil Sharma: Nana-ji writes down each dialogue, takes notes

Updated on: 19 December,2023 05:19 AM IST  |  Mumbai
Upala KBR |

Top

Having wrapped up first leg of Journey in Varanasi, Gadar 2 director Anil impressed by leading man Patekar’s student-like approach to work

Anil Sharma: Nana-ji writes down each dialogue, takes notes

Nana Patekar

Listen to this article
Anil Sharma: Nana-ji writes down each dialogue, takes notes
x
00:00

Even before the year has come to a close, Anil Sharma—the director behind the blockbuster, Gadar 2: The Katha Continues—has made his way back to a movie set. He recently wrapped up the first schedule of Journey, which is led by Nana Patekar. If Gadar 2 saw Sunny Deol’s protagonist cross the border to rescue his son, the upcoming father-son drama is understated and realistic. Sources say that Journey is along the lines of Amitabh Bachchan and Hema Malini’s Baghban (2003). 


A source from the creative team reveals, “Journey spans three cities and revolves around elderly parents and their child, played by Utkarsh Sharma. It will remind viewers of Baghban, and Rajesh Khanna and Shabana Azmi-starrer, Avtar [1983]. South actor Kushboo Sundar plays Nana’s wife.” While the cast kicked off the shoot in the first week of November in Varanasi, the second schedule will be conducted in Shimla in January. The source adds, “Beginning January 15, a 40-day schedule has been lined up. The final leg will be in Mumbai, with Anil planning to complete the shoot by March-end.”


Anil SharmaAnil Sharma


For the director, it is a pleasure to work with an actor of Patekar’s calibre. Anil says, “Once he gets the script, he is like a student. Nana-ji will sit with the director, write down each dialogue, and take notes in a book. He tells us, ‘When I come on the set, I should be fully comfortable with my lines so that I can focus on my performance.’ That’s why his dialogues and performances look so real.”  

The filmmaker, who is riding the wave of success after Gadar 2, says he doesn’t feel pressured to deliver another hit. “After Gadar 2, the expectations have naturally increased, but I don’t let them affect me. If Journey manages to win people’s hearts, I will be happy.”

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

nana patekar sunny deol Gadar 2 bollywood news Entertainment News

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK