Gadar director Anil Sharma returns with Vanvaas in December, Nana Patekar headlines film

"We have done the shooting in Varanasi and Shimla. The best part of 'Vanvas' is the scenes of Nana Patekar and Utkarsh and their chemistry," he said

Filmmaker Anil Sharma, best known for directing 'Gadar' and 'Gadar 2', is coming up with a new film titled 'Vanvaas', which will be headlined by Nana Patekar and Utkarsh Sharma.


On Monday, the makers unveiled the first look of Nana Patekar and Utkarsh and the release date of the film.


Sharing the details, Zee Studios on Instagram wrote, "Iss Christmas, apno ko pehchaniye. Anil Sharma, brings to you his next emotional rollercoaster ride! #Vanvaas releasing 20th December, in cinemas near you."

Recently, in an interview with ANI, Anil Sharma got candid about the shooting location of the film.

"We have done the shooting in Varanasi and Shimla. The best part of 'Vanvas' is the scenes of Nana Patekar and Utkarsh and their chemistry," he said,

"Ramayana and Vanvaas is a different take on the same where kids make their parents take exile. Kalyug Ka Ramayana jaha Apne hi Dete Hai Apno ko Vanvaas," Anil Sharma said in a press note shared by the film's team.

Umesh Kr Bansal, Chief Business Officer at Zee Studios, said, "We are thrilled to back such an extraordinary project. Vanvaas offers a fresh take on modern-day family dynamics, and we are confident it will deliver a truly unique experience for the audience."

Written, produced, and directed by Anil Sharma, 'Vanvaas' will be a Zee Studios Worldwide Release.

