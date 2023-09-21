Breaking News
Ganesh Chaturthi 2023: Shah Rukh Khan and son AbRam visit Lalbaugcha Raja in Mumbai, see video

Updated on: 21 September,2023 05:30 PM IST  |  Mumbai
Written by: Athulya Nambiar | athulya.nambiar@mid-day.com

Ganesh Chaturthi 2023: Shah Rukh Khan visited the famous Lalbaugcha raja along with his son on Thursday evening

Shah Rukh Khan and AbRam

Key Highlights

  1. Shah Rukh Khan was seen visiting Lalbaugcha raja on Thursday
  2. He was accompanied by his son AbRam and manager Pooja Dadlani
  3. The actor is currently basking in the success of Jawan

The festival of Ganesh Chaturthi brings a lot of joy along with it. As citizens of Indian revel in the festivities and visit Ganpati pandals across the country to seek blessings, celebrities have been visiting Mumbai's famous Lalbaugcha Raja. On Thursday evening, superstar Shah Rukh Khan was seen arriving at Lalbaughcha Raja along with his youngest son AbRam and his manager Pooja Dadlani. 


Shah Rukh Khan was seen arriving in a simple white t-shirt and denims and was being guided toward the massive Ganesh idol surrounded by security. The Lalbaughcha Raja is a major attraction and  attracts lakhs of pope from across the world every year. Through the 10 day festival, the vicinity sees a large crowd of devotees, who often times stand in line for hours to catch  glimpse of the lord. 


Lalbaugcha Raja, one of the oldest and most revered Ganpati pandals in Mumbai, is a place where Bollywood actors frequently offer their prayers. It's a tradition that's not just about faith but also about connecting with fans and celebrating this momentous occasion together.


As per reports, Shah Rukh Khan had made a mannat for things to go well in the following year. With the actor naming the year to him, he visited the lord to express gratitude and seek blessings. 

Shah Rukh Khan has had a successful year in the work front as he made a comeback to the big screen after four years with Pathaan. The film that was released earlier this year broke all records becoming the highest grossing Hindi film ever. His second release of the year 'Jawan' directed by Atlee is slowly breaking records set even by 'Pathaan'. Jawan sees Shah Rukh Khan in a double roles and is his first film with Tamil filmmaker Atlee. The film was made by a largely Tamil crew including south stars Nayanthara, Priyamani and Vijay Sethupathi in prominent roles. 

And the King is not even done for the year as he has 'Dunki' with Rajkumar Hirani scheduled for release in December this year. The film that also stars Taapsee Pannu is based on a social issue. 

 

