Ganesh Chaturthi 2023: Shilpa Shetty dances to beat of dhol as she bids adieu to Ganpati Bappa

Shilpa Shetty Kundra's Ganesh Chaturthi visarjan celebration this year surpassed the grandeur of previous ones. The Bollywood actress and fitness enthusiast is renowned for her exuberant festival celebrations, and this year was no exception. What set this year's celebration apart was the inclusion of an all-girl Dhol band from Nashik, comprising 21 talented women proficient in traditional percussion instruments. Their participation injected vibrant energy and excitement into the event, ensuring an unforgettable experience for all attendees.

Shilpa Shetty Kundra's steadfast commitment to celebrating festivals with unwavering passion and enthusiasm has garnered immense admiration from her fans and followers. The actress was seen wearing a stunning Marathi-style pink saree. She completed her look with intricate jewellery, including a matching bangle and a beautiful nath. She tied her hair in a bun adorned with yellow flowers.

The actress was accompanied by her family members, including her husband Raj Kundra and her sister Shamita Shetty. The family danced to the beat of the dhol as they bid adieu to Ganpati Bappa.

Her Ganesh Chaturthi Visarjan has transformed into a symbol of unity, joy, and cultural richness, promising an extraordinary spectacle that encapsulates the festival's true essence. Her celebrations reflect her dedication to the empowerment and support of women, embodying the spirit of woman-power. These festivities radiate positivity and happiness, forging unique and memorable connections among participants, uniting people in the celebration of cultural richness. This year's festivities authentically embodied these values, amplifying their significance and leaving an indelible mark on all who participated.

On the work front, Shilpa Shetty Kundra is gearing up for her upcoming film "Sukhee," directed by Sonal Joshi and produced by Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar, Vikram Malhotra, and Shikhaa Sharma. The film boasts an impressive ensemble cast, including Amit Sadh, Chaitannya Choudhry, Kiran Kumar, Kusha Kapila, and more, promising outstanding performances. Fans eagerly await its theatrical release on September 22.

Furthermore, Shilpa Shetty Kundra is set to break new ground as she stars as a female cop in Rohit Shetty's "Indian Police Force." This role showcases her versatility as an actress and adds a unique dimension to her career. Additionally, she has a Kannada film titled "KD" in development, which further demonstrates her commitment to exploring diverse roles and regional cinema.





