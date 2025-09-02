Salman Khan was seen arriving at Maharashtra minister Ashish Shelar's house barefoot. Salman visited his residence to seek blessings and offer prayers to Lord Ganesha, a day after bidding farewell to the deity at his house

Actor Salman Khan recently visited Maharashtra minister Ashish Shelar's home for Ganpati Darshan on Monday, September 1. Several videos and pictures of the superstar attending the pooja have since emerged on social media platforms.

Salman Khan visits Ashish Shelar's home for Ganpati Darshan

In one of the videos, the actor was seen barefoot as he stood in front of the altar to seek blessings from Lord Ganesha. He is also seen offering prayers with folded hands and accepting prasad as well as tika (mark on forehead). He is also seen posing for pictures as he accepts a photo frame from Ashish. Salman was seen surrounded by heavy security, bodyguards, and a convoy of cars during his visit. For the occasion, Salman was dressed in a checkered shirt and blue pants.

Taking to X (formerly Twitter), Ashish shared photos with Salman Khan on the occasion. He wrote in Marathi, "Actor Salman Khan visited our Bandra West Public Ganeshotsav Committee's Ganpati for darshan."

Salman Khan's Ganpati celebrations

Just a day ago, Salman and his family bid farewell to Lord Ganesha at their home with music, dhols, and heartfelt rituals. The actor took to Instagram to share a video where each family member took turns carrying Bappa before the immersion, making the celebration a deeply personal one.

Ganesh Chaturthi is a ten-day festival, beginning on the fourth day of the Hindu lunisolar calendar month Bhadrapada. The auspicious ten-day festival starts with Chaturthi and ends on Anantha Chaturdashi.

On the work front, Salman was last seen in AR Murugadoss' action drama Sikandar, starring opposite Rashmika Mandanna. Next, he will be seen in Battle of Galwan, wherein he plays an Indian Army soldier. The film is directed by Apoorva Lakhia and is inspired by the 2020 Galwan Valley clashes.

Salman is currently hosting Bigg Boss 19. This season of the reality show carries the theme Gharwalon Ki Sarkaar. Gaurav Khanna, Kunickaa Sadanand, Awez Darbar, Nagma Mirajkar, Amaal Mallik, Ashnoor Kaur, Zeishan Quadri, Abhishek Bajaj, Natalia Janoszek, Farhana Bhatt, Mridul Tiwari, Neelam Giri, Pranit More, Baseer Ali, Tanya Mittal, and Nehal are contestants of this season.