In an exclusive chat with mid-day, Tamannaah Bhatia shared that Ganesh Chaturthi is one of the most joyous and beautiful festivals, holding deep significance in her life. For her, the festival teaches patience, humility, and the importance of happiness

Ganesh Chaturthi not only marks the arrival of Lord Ganesha but also brings immense joy and happiness to his devotees. The auspicious occasion is celebrated with pomp and fervour in tinsel town with celebs visiting pandals, close friends and gatherings. As we get into the festive spirit, Tamannaah Bhatia exclusively shared with mid-day her idea and significance of the Ganesh Chaturthi festival.

Tamannaah Bhatia on significance of Ganesh Chaturthi

Talking about the beauty of the festival, the actress avers, "Ganesh Chaturthi is one of the most beautiful and joyous festivals we celebrate, and it has always held a very special place in my heart. Every year, when Lord Ganesha comes home, there is a certain kind of magic in the air — the sound of the dhol, the fragrance of flowers, the chanting of prayers, and the energy of togetherness. It is not just about rituals, it is about the emotions we share with our families, friends, and community."

Highlighting the importance of celebrations, she believes, "For me, Ganesh Chaturthi is also a reminder of growth and prosperity. Lord Ganesha is known is called Vigna Haritha, and I truly believe that when we welcome him into our homes and hearts, we are also welcoming positivity, courage, and hope for the future. This festival teaches us patience, humility, and the importance of happiness."

Tamannaah Bhatia's upcoming movies

Hailing from the south, Tamannaah has made an indelible mark with her stellar performances in Bollywood. From chart-topping songs to memorable roles, she has proved her versatility. She has an impressive lineup ahead.

Tamannaah will start alongside Varun Dhawan, Arjun Kapoor, and Diljit Dosanjh in Anees Bazmee’s No Entry 2. She will also reportedly headline the folk thriller Vvan, directed by the acclaimed duo Arunabh Kumar and Deepak Kumar Mishra. She will be starring alongside Sidharth Malhotra, who plays a key role.

The actress will also headline Ranger, an action-packed film directed by acclaimed filmmaker Jagan Shakti. She has also joined hands with Bollywood’s acclaimed filmmaker Rohit Shetty for his upcoming untitled biographical action drama. The film will see her sharing screen space with John Abraham. She will also feature in Collin D’Cunha’s Do You Wanna Partner alongside Diana Penty, Jaaved Jafferi and Nakuul Mehta, which will stream on Amazon Prime.