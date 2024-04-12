Gangs of Ghaziabad director recalls shooting a special song with Leone in UP despite eager fans thronging the set

Shatrughan Sinha is set to make his web debut with Gangs of Ghaziabad, a crime drama that looks at the underworld of western Uttar Pradesh during the 1990s. While the series stars Ashutosh Rana, Vinay Kumar and Pradeep Nagar, Sunny Leone will be seen in a special dance number titled Chand ki kothi. Shooting with the actor in Bachhraon, Uttar Pradesh, wasn’t an easy affair, given her wide popularity. Even as the production team prepared for the shoot weeks in advance, they kept Leone’s presence in the song under wraps fearing crowd management issues and security breach.

Despite their best efforts, we hear when Leone reported to the set on March 26, word spread quickly and fans thronged the venue. Director Nagender Choudhary credits the actor for keeping her calm amid the frenzy and wrapping up the shoot overnight. “That night showed the spirit of both our team and some locals [who helped us]. Despite the challenges, Sunny’s presence illuminated the set, and her commitment to the craft left a lasting impression on everyone. The song adds oomph to the series,” he says.

